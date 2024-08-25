Rocket City Regains Groove In 6-1 Win Over Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Trash Pandas find contact after a two-hit game Saturday to get their second win of the series in a 6-1 win against the Montgomery Biscuits. After a hot start from Rocket City, the Biscuits hitters couldn't find their groove against Caden Dana.

The Trash Pandas struck early in the first with a single by designated hitter Orlando Martinez to run in Christian Moore. Moore singled, stole second base, and went to third after a fly out by Tucker Flint to get in scoring position.

Singles from Sam Brown and Denzer Guzman, a walk from Nelson Rada to start the second played a big role in the 3 RBI inning. David Mershon hit a single with bases loaded to drive in Brown, and another single from Christian Moore to run in Guzman. Flint drove in his 55th run of the season, scoring Rada on a fly out.

After Biscuits' Adam Leverett allowed a double from Myles Emmerson and a four-pitch walk to Matt Coutney in the third, the Biscuits looked to Antonio Menendez. Leverett ended with only 2.1 innings pitched, seven hits, four runs and one strikeout. Menendez ended with only allowing one run from the Trash Pandas on a line drive out from Guzman to score Emmerson.

Montgomery's leading man Dru Baker with the only RBI and triple for the Biscuits scored Jalen Battles, who reached base on a throwing error by Denzer Guzman. Dana bounces back with a strikeout on Matthew Etzel to end the fifth inning.

Orlando Martinez added insurance for Rocket City with a score in the eighth inning, after a fielding error by Biscuits' right fielder Mason Auer gave the Trash Pandas a five run lead.

Caden Dana's time on the mound ends, and the Trash Pandas call in Jared Southard, Hayden Seig and Luke Murphy to finish out the last three innings. Dana ended with five hits, one run, and seven strikeouts in six innings pitched. Southard, Seig and Murphy allowed two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The Biscuits' relievers; Trevor Martin, Haden Erbe, Keyshawn Askew and Paul Gervase settled down the Trash Pandas holding them to only one run, but allowed four walks across the four of them.

A strikeout and two fly outs end the game for a Rocket City win.

