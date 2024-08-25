Blue Wahoos Swept out of Tennessee Despite Late Comeback

August 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Kodak, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (62-56) mounted a late comeback in Sunday's finale versus the Tennessee Smokies (74-45), but fell victim to another late home run and lost in walk-off fashion 9-5. The defeat marks the Wahoos' 11th loss in 13 games and their first time being swept in a six-game series since August 8-13, 2023 in Chattanooga.

Both teams scored early and often to begin Sunday's game. In the bottom of the first inning, Tennessee struck first against Pensacola righthander Jeff Lindgren (5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 ER) when third baseman Jonathon Long drove home right fielder Christian Franklin with a single. The Wahoos answered with three runs in the top of the second when center fielder Shane Sasaki doubled home the tying run before second baseman Johnny Olmstead singled home two more to give Pensacola a 3-1 lead.

The Smokies tacked on another run in the second, then jumped ahead in the third inning when Jonathon Long hit a two-run home run to give the Smokies a 4-3 lead. Neither team scored again until the bottom of the sixth when Tennessee tacked onto its lead when left fielder Parker Chavers singled home catcher Casey Opitz.

Trailing 5-3, the Pensacola offense came to life in the late innings. In the top of the seventh, Johnny Olmstead smacked his second home run of the series to cut the lead to 5-4. In the eighth, third baseman Graham Pauley followed up with a solo home run of his own to tie the game 5-5.

In the ninth, the Wahoos put a man on but could not score against Smokies righthander Zac Leigh (W, 2-2). In the bottom of the ninth, Pensacola lefthander Chandler Jozwiak (L, 3-4) took the mound for his second inning of relief following a scoreless eighth. Tennessee immediately put men aboard via a leadoff bunt single from second baseman Reivaj Garcia and a walk to right fielder Felix Stevens. Following a fielder's choice and a one-out walk to load the bases, Smokies first baseman Haydn McGeary stepped to the plate and hit a 2-2 pitch for a walk-off, series-ending grand slam. The homer marked the third time in as many games that Tennessee hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later.

The 9-5 defeat marks the Wahoos' eleventh loss in 12 regular season games versus Tennessee. Pensacola has three series and 18 total regular season games remaining this season.

The Wahoos return home on Tuesday to begin a series versus the Mississippi Braves. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

