Game Info: Sunday, August 25 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts: 2:05 PM: Trustmark Park

August 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves (25-25, 56-62) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (19-30, 39-79)

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - 2:05 PM - Trustmark Park - Pearl, MS

Game 119 of 137 - 2nd Half 51 of 69 - Home Game 57 of 63

Starting Pitchers: RHP Lucas Braun (2-1, 2.67) vs. RHP Grant Gavin (0-0, --)

Today's Promotions:

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare! Also, enjoy specials for our Kids Clubbers thanks to Raising Cane's.

Replica Helmet Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans get a Mississippi Braves Replica Helmet

Free Bounce House Access: Every Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day for the rest of the season, Fun Zone Bounce House Access is FREE!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Recent Roster Moves:

8/21: C Nick Clarno placed on the Mississippi Development List

8/21: OF Geraldo Quintero reinstated from the 7-day Injured List

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves conclude their penultimate homestand at Trustmark Park on Sunday afternoon with the finale of a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts. This is the second of two meetings between the M-Braves and Lookouts this season. Chattanooga leads the current series 3-2 and all-time series 111-110.

LOOKOUTS, IT'S GOOD TO SEE YOU AGAIN: The M-Braves have won 11 of the last 14 meetings against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The M-Braves won nine straight games against Chattanooga entering the series. This is Chattanooga's first visit to Trustmark Park in 461 days - May 9-14, 2023 - which was a rain-shortened five-game sweep. The M-Braves swept a six-game road series in Chattanooga earlier this season, May 21-26, securing the second six-game sweep in club history.

ABOUT SATURDAY NIGHT: The Chattanooga Lookouts shut out the Mississippi Braves 3-0 at Trustmark Park for the second straight night on Saturday. Jose Acuna, Andrew Moore, Owen Holt, and Patrick Weigel combined for a five-hit shutout. Ian Mejia logged his eighth quality start and worked 6.1 innings on Saturday night, allowing three runs on four hits. The 24-year-old right-hander retired the first six batters, striking out four, and fanned six, with three walks over his 20th start.

WE'RE BACK IN THIS THING: Having won 8 of 12, the M-Braves are in third place, 4.0 games out of first place in the Southern League's South Division, and 2.5 games out of the wild card with 19 games. Last week's 5-1 series win in Biloxi brought the club from 6.5 back to 2.5 back. The M-Braves play Chattanooga and Tennessee at home, and Pensacola and Biloxi are on the road to close the final season in Mississippi.

WRACKING UP THE SHUTOUTS: Thursday's 3-0 shutout win over Chattanooga was Mississippi's third over their last nine games and 14th of the season. The 14 shutouts are T-2nd in Double-A and T-3rd in Minor League Baseball.

SANCHEZ SIZZLIN': M-Braves INF Yolbert Sanchez has hit in 10 of his last 13 games, batting .378 with eight multi-hit games. Since June 30, Sanchez ranks fifth in the Southern League, batting .313 in 31 games.

FLETCHER'S FEELING GOOD ON THE MOUND AND AT THE PLATE: M-Braves two-way player David Fletcher is 2-1 over his last three starts with a 2.25 ERA (16.0 IP, 4 ER), and at the plate over that same span since August 8, is batting .308 over seven games while playing second bases. The knuckleballer and former two-time MLB Gold Glove award finalist with the Angels has made 14 starts and appeared in 45 total games this season for Mississippi.

ROAD SUCCESS/HOME SWOON: The M-Braves are 14-4 over their last 18 road games since the All-Star Break (5-12 at home). After starting the season 6-14 on the road, the M-Braves are 27-15 over their last 42 games away from Trustmark Park, including a 4-1 mark in a home-away-from-home series at Toyota Field, June 13-16. They won a club record nine straight games away from Pearl from May 12 to June 5. The streak included a six-game sweep in Chattanooga, May 21-26.

EMPER0RS RISING: The three newest position player additions to the roster from High-A Rome, Ethan Workinger, David McCabe, and Adam Zebrowski have made an immidiate impact. The trio reached base nine times in the 11-1 win last Sunday in Biloxi. Workinger stayed hot at the plate on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. The 22-year-old is batting .278 with two doubles, a homer, and five RBI over his last 10 games ... Zebrowski has hit in five of six games since being added to the roster, batting .316, including a three-hit game on Sunday. McCabe has been on base nine times in his last four games.

HACKEN-BRAUN: RHP Lucas Braun and RHP Drue Hackenberg have put together two of the top seasons in the Atlanta Braves organization. The two have combined for 41 starts and 253 strikeouts in 223.2 innings. Braun leads the organization in strikeouts (127), and innings pitched (118.1), and is among the leaders in ERA (4th, 3.57), starts (T-2nd, 20), WHIP (3rd, 1.21), opponent's batting average (6th, .250), and wins (T-3rd, 6). Hackenberg is second in the organization with 126 strikeouts and is 1st with 21 starts. He ranks among the organizational leaders in opponent's batting average (2nd, .220), WHIP (4th, 1.25), innings pitched (2nd, 105.1), and ERA (2nd, 3.42) ...

16-Strikeout Game: Hackenberg became the first pitcher in Minor League Baseball to strike out 16 on July 21 at Pensacola, setting a new club record. He became the 21st Minor League pitcher since 2005 to record 16 or more strikeouts in a single game.

STARTING STUDS: Five M-Braves starters rank among the Atlanta Braves Top-30 prospect list according to Baseball America's early August release. Jhancarlos Lara (No. 10), Darius Vines (No. 13), Drue Hackenberg (No. 15), Lucas Braun (No. 18), and Ian Mejia (No. 25). Luis De Avila (No. 24) is currently on the IL.

Starter Stats: M-Braves starters rank third in the Southern League, and sixth in Double-A with a 3.68 ERA.

ROSTER SHAKEUP: The M-Braves have made 15 roster moves since July 28. On August 15, C Adam Zebrowski was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome. C Tyler Tolve was placed on the 7-day IL on August 14 ... On August 12, RHP Jhancarlos Lara was promoted from High-A Rome ... OF Justin Dean was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on August 7, and OF Ethan Workinger was added from High-A Rome. On August 3, RHP Darius Vines was outrighted to Mississippi from Atlanta, and activated on August 4. Also on August 4, RHP Anthony Vizcaya was released, and C Nick Clarno was transferred and placed on the Development List, activated on August 14, then placed back on the Dev. List on August 21. C Javier Valdes was released on July 28, INF David McCabe was reinstated from the 60-day IL and transferred to Mississippi on July 30, OF Geraldo Quintero was placed on the IL, and then reinstated on August 21, and OF Bryson Worrell was transferred from Rome on July 31.

MCCABE MAKING IT BACK: DH David McCabe had Tommy John surgery in February, returned to action, and made his M-Braves debut on July 30. McCabe hit his first home run on August 9 vs. Pensacola, his first home run since August 18, 2023, while with Rome. In 2023, McCabe led the Braves farm system with 75 RBI and finished T-3rd in homers with 17.

M-BRAVES SET SINGLE-SEASON STEALS RECORD: With five stolen bases on July 20 at Pensacola, the M-Braves set a new single-season record for steals in a season (in 88 games), surpassing the previous mark, 159, set by the 2007 club.

Leading Double-A: Mississippi leads Double-A with 205 stolen bases (205-for-255, 81%) through 117 games. The closest club is Montgomery, with 189. The M-Braves are on pace for 238 (1.74 per game) in 2024. Birmingham set the Southern League record with 264 in 1989.

First to 200 Steals: With three steals on August 16 at Biloxi, the M-Braves became the first team in Double-A and 10th in minor league baseball to reach 200 steals in 2024.

Four players with 30+ steals: The M-Braves became the first team in Minor League Baseball to have four players with 30+ steals in 2024. Justin Dean led the way at the time of his August 8 promotion to Triple-A and led Double-A with 47. Cal Conley ranks 4th in the Southern League with 37, Cody Milligan is 7th with 33, and Geraldo Quintero is 10th with 30 ... The M-Braves became the first team with 4+ players with 30+ steals since the 2022 Down East Wood Ducks (5). The most by a team since 2005 was the 2017 Lancaster Jethawks with six players.

IMPRESSIVE ON-BASE STREAK: INF Keshawn Ogans saw his team-high 24-game on-base streak end on July 30. Over the streak, he hit .287 with a .374 OBP, three doubles, 5 RBI, 13 runs, nine walks, 3 HBP, and four steals. The streak was the fourth-longest in the league this season and the longest by an M-Brave since Jesse Franklin V had a 23-game on-base streak, July 16-August 12, 2023.

THE MAN OF STEAL PROMOTED: OF Justin Dean was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett after the game on Wednesday. Dean set a new M-Braves single-season record with 47 stolen bases in 92 games. On July 28 at Montgomery, Dean surpassed Matt Young's record of 42 (set in '09) in just 88 games. Dean is the M-Braves all-time leader with 117 steals.

HACKENBERG BECOMES STRIKEOUT KING: RHP Drue Hackenberg became the first pitcher in Minor League Baseball to strike out 16 on Sunday, July 21 at Pensacola, setting a new club record. He became the 21st Minor League pitcher since 2005 to record 16 or more strikeouts in a single game and the first since Matt Sauer, who totaled 17 for Double-A Somerset on Aug. 25, 2022.

The 16-K Game: The 22-year-old didn't walk a batter over 7.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and retiring the final 14 Pensacola batters. The righty retired the side in order in the first inning -- coming one strike shy of an immaculate frame -- before retiring the side again in the second. Hackenberg topped the M-Braves' strikeout record of 14 previously held by Ian Anderson (June 28, 2019) and Tommy Hanson (June 25, 2008).

M-BRAVES TO THE SHOW: RHP Parker Dunshee became the eighth M-Braves alum and fourth from the 2024 squad to make an MLB debut this season on August 8 for Atlanta. He also became the 177th alum to debut since 2005. Dunshee joined Roddery Munoz (4/20, MIA), Tyler Ferguson (5/7, OAK), Spencer Schwellenbach (5/29), Justyn-Henry Malloy (6/3, DET), Hurston Waldrep (6/9), C.J. Alexander (6/24, KC), and Tanner Gordon (7/9, COL) and Nacho Alvarez Jr. (7/22, ATL). Overall, 176 former M-Braves have made their Major League debut.

THE JUCO BANDIT HAD A GREAT JUNE: Cody Milligan homered in back-to-back games on June 25-26, for the first time as an M-Brave and had three multi-hit games in the Montgomery series. The Binger, OK native, went 9-for-24 with two doubles, two homers, four RBI, three runs, and two stolen bases in the June 25-30 series. In June, Milligan hit .300 and was T-5th in the league with 11 extra-base hits, plus eight RBI, five walks, and six stolen bases. His .538 slugging percentage ranked seventh in the league.

"MAY" BE A GOOD SIGN...NO JUNE SWOON: After going 7-15 in April, the M-Braves went 28-26 the past two months, completing a 16-10 May and 12-14 June. The 16 wins in May were the fifth-most in Double-A. The Mississippi pitching staff gave up the second-fewest runs in Double-A (86) during the month and posted a 3.19 ERA.

WALDREP TO THE SHOW: RHP Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on May 8, and after just one start in Triple-A, he made his major league debut on June 9 at Washington. He was the 173rd player to move from Mississippi to "The Show." The Atlanta Braves' first-round pick in 2023 (24th overall) went 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA from Mississippi in May, with 31 strikeouts to seven walks.

MEJIA TOSSES FIFTH NO-HITTER IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: RHP Ian Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter in game two of the Friday, May 17 doubleheader vs. Biloxi was the fifth no-hitter in M-Braves history, and first individual one since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no-hitter on June 25, 2008, vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: The April 25, 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th in franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was an April 12, 2005, 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

