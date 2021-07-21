Spanberger's Historic Night Powers Shuckers to 14-3 Win

PEARL, MS - Chad Spanberger wrote his name all over the Biloxi Shuckers (21-45) record books with a three homer, five hit, nine RBI night, powering the Shuckers to a 14-3 victory over the Mississippi Braves (40-28) on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park.

Spanberger recorded his first hit of the night in the second inning. Mitch Longo began the frame with a bouncing single up the middle against RHP Victor Vodnik (L, 0-3) and Luis Castro followed with a five-pitch walk. Spanberger stepped to the plate and planted a 1-0 pitch over the right field wall for his sixth home run of the year, giving Biloxi a 3-0 lead.

The Shuckers would repeat their setup for Spanberger in the top of the third inning. Longo and Castro both walked, bringing up the outfielder, who connected for his second home run of the night, another three-run blast to center field, putting the Shuckers ahead 6-0.

Mississippi would break up the shutout in the bottom of the fourth inning on doubles by Wendell Rijo and Jalen Miller, making it 6-1. It was the lone run allowed by RHP Zach Vennaro, who tossed 1.2 innings of relief out of the bullpen.

RHP Bubba Derby (W, 1-0) followed Vennaro and after allowing a double to the first batter he faced retired the next seven hitters in order.

Biloxi put the game out of reach with a seven-run top of the eighth inning. The Shuckers sent ten men to the plate without an out being recorded, and Spanberger notched two more RBI on a bases-loaded single to center. All told, 14 Shuckers batted in the frame, recording eight hits, all of them singles, with RBI coming from Garrett Mitchell, David Fry, Alexander Palma, Longo and Brent Diaz.

Because of the Shuckers big inning in the eighth, Spanberger got one more crack at history in the ninth. Batting with two outs, the outfielder worked a full count before hitting a missile down the right field line just inside the foul pole for his third home run of the night and ninth RBI, putting Biloxi up 14-1. The homer was also the 20th hit of the night, tying the franchise record for most hits in a game.

Spanberger becomes the first player in Shuckers' history to record nine RBI, surpassing the previous high of six set by Keston Hiura (2018), Brett Phillips (2016) and Nick Ramirez (2015). His three home runs are tied for the most homers in a game, previously done by Corey Ray (2018), Michael Choice (2017) and Phillips (2016), and he becomes the fourth player in franchise history to record five hits in a game, joining Luis Aviles Jr. (2019), Johnny Davis (2017) and Garrett Cooper (2015). His nine RBI also tie a former Southern League record, done last by Trent Giambrone in 2018.

Looking for their third consecutive win, the Shuckers continue their series against the M-Braves on Thursday night at Trustmark Park. LHP Nick Bennett (1-4, 5.14) is set to start for Biloxi opposite M-Braves' RHP Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.74) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

