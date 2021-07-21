Spanberger, Shuckers Rout M-Braves on Wednesday Night

PEARL - Biloxi's Chad Spanberger had five hits, three home runs, and nine RBI on Wednesday night to lead the Shuckers in a 14-3 victory over the Mississippi Braves.

The loss gives Mississippi (40-28) their first four-game losing streak since starting the season 0-4. The 14 runs allowed matched for the most given up in a game this season, while the 11-run margin of defeat and 20 hits were season-highs against the Braves. The M-Braves remain in first place with a three-game lead over Pensacola in the Double-A South standings.

The Shuckers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a three-run home run by Spanberger. The Shuckers would continue to stay busy in the batter's box that inning as they batted around to knock M-Braves starter Victor Vodnik (L, 0-3) out of the game. M-Braves reliever Matt Withrow came in to retire the only batter he faced in the inning to escape a bases-loaded jam.

The M-Braves responded in the bottom of the second as they loaded the bases, but Shuckers starter Leo Crawford was able to escape the jam.

Biloxi (21-45) added to their lead in the third inning as Spanberger hit his second three-run home run of the game off Withrow to increase the lead to 6-0.

Zach Vennaro relieved starter Leo Crawford after two hitless innings. Vennaro dealt 1.2 innings, one hit, one strikeout, and one earned run in relief.

Wendell Rijo delivered the first hit for the Braves in the bottom of the fourth on a ground-rule double, his ninth of the season. He then came across to score on a Jalen Miller RBI double off the wall to cut the Shuckers lead to 6-1.

Troy Bacon made his team-leading 21st appearance when he started the top of the fifth inning in relief. Bacon struck out the side after a leadoff single in the top of the inning. He would pitch 2.0 innings, with three strikeouts, two hits, and zero runs.

Bubba Derby (W, 1-3) would come in to relieve Vennaro, as he would retire seven straight batters after giving up a double to the first batter he faced.

The Shuckers scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning before recording an out, stringing together nine straight singles after a leadoff walk to start the inning.

Biloxi added another run on a solo home run by Spanberger, his third of the game, in the top of the ninth. Spanberger's 5-for-6 night, three homers, and nine RBI were all single-game records against the M-Braves. The previous mark for RBI's was Eric Eymann of Chattanooga, with eight on May 11, 2018. No opponent had recorded a three-homer game previously. The last five-hit game was current Marlins player Garrett Cooper of Biloxi on September 1, 2015.

Miller recorded his second RBI double of the game in the top of the ninth inning. Justin Dean would record an RBI single later in the inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

The M-Braves had seven hits, five of them being doubles. One from Rijo, and two from Drew Lugbauer and Miller. Shea Langeliers recorded the fourth hit coming on his single in the bottom of the eighth, and Dean registered the seventh hit with his RBI single in the ninth.

The M-Braves head into Thursday with a three-game lead in the Double-A South standings but will try to stop a season-high four-game losing skid. RHP Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.74) will start for the M-Braves against LHP Nick Bennett (1-4, 5.14) for Biloxi. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm CT with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

