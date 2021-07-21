Andy Otero Transferred to Triple-A Nashville

July 21, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







PEARL, MS - LHP Andy Otero has been transferred to Triple-A Nashville from the Biloxi Shuckers, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday. This is the first promotion to Triple-A in Otero's career.

An updated Shuckers' roster can be found here.

A native of Panama, Otero was signed by the Brewers as a free agent on May 7, 2021 and was assigned to the Shuckers on May 20. Otero allowed just two earned runs in his first eight appearances as a reliever before converting to a starting role for Biloxi on June 25.

In four games as a starter, Otero went 2-0, 2.37 ERA, twirling five one-hit innings on July 1 at Pensacola before tying a career-best six innings pitched on July 7 against Birmingham. Originally signed by the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent in 2009, Otero was a member of Panama's Caribbean Series winning team in 2018-19 and was named to the Caribbean Series All-Star team for his efforts.

Biloxi continues a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday night. LHP Leo Crawford (1-5, 6.25) is set to start for the Shuckers against M-Braves' RHP Victor Vodnik (0-2, 4.50) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9, online here or on the MiLB App.

