Space Cowboys Return to Constellation Field for Six Game against Las Vegas Aviators

SUGAR LAND, TX - For the only time over the next three weeks, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the World Champion Houston Astros, are at home to take on the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, from Tuesday, April 18 through Sunday, April 23rd at Constellation Field.

Prospect Watch (Organizational Ranking by MLB Pipeline):

Space Cowboys: C Korey Lee (#5), OF Pedro León (#6), OF Justin Dirden (#7), RHP Misael Tamarez (#11), INF Joe Perez (#14), RHP Forrest Whitley (#19), RHP Shawn Dubin (#23),

Las Vegas Aviators: INF/C Tyler Soderstrom (#1, #34 overall), INF Zack Gelof (#2), RHP Mason Miller (#3), INF Jordan Diaz (#5), RHP Luis Medina (#19), LHP Hogan Harris (#23), RHP Colin Peluse (#27), RHP Garrett Acton (#30)

Tuesday, April 18 vs. Las Vegas @ 6:35 pm

The Space Cowboys open their six-game series against the Aviators with Kids Eat Free Tuesday where all kids 12-and-under receive a voucher good for a hot dog and drink at the gates.

The opener against Las Vegas is also another Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United HealthCare. Fans 55 and older who are Silver Star members receive a free drink coupon for a small soda to Tuesday's game, a free baseball bingo card and more all at a discounted rate. Silver Star Memberships can be purchased online here or over the phone at (281) 240-4487.

Additionally, Tuesday features $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the night.

RHP Jairo Solis is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys with RHP Forrest Whitley scheduled to pitch at some point during the contest for Sugar Land. RHP Drew Rucinski is set to make a start on a Major League rehab assignment for the Aviators. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Wednesday, April 19 vs. Las Vegas @ 6:35 pm

Game two of a six-game series between the Space Cowboys and Aviators is Dollar Hot Dog Night presented by Texas Chili, with $1 hot dogs all night at Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any remaining Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

RHP Jayden Murray is slated to start for the Space Cowboys with RHP Austin Hansen set to pitch at some point during the game. Meanwhile, Las Vegas is scheduled to send RHP Luis Medina to the mound for a 6:35 pm first pitch. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

Thursday, April 20 vs. Las Vegas @ 6:35 pm

On Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights, fans can enjoy $4 select draft beer and sodas, along with $6 select Eureka Heights 12 oz. cans.

It's also Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed where fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to take in the game from the grassland area. Dogs do not need a ticket but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

RHP Brandon Bielak will take the hill first for Sugar Land with RHP Jimmy Endersby scheduled to follow. RHP Mason Miller, Oakland's #3 prospect, is the planned starter for Las Vegas for a 6:35 pm first pitch. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

Friday, April 21 vs. Las Vegas @ 7:05 pm

The weekend begins with the Space Cowboys transforming into the 'Dulces de Sugar Land' presented by H-E-B in a celebration of the Latino community's contributions to the foundation and growth of the city of Sugar Land.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Yordan Alvarez World Series Replica Ring presented by Frost Bank as they enter the stadium. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

It's also Youth Sports Night at Constellation Field, which includes a pregame 'Chalk Talk' on the field with Space Cowboys' players for participating groups. The evening concludes with Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Astros' #23 prospect RHP Shawn Dubin is scheduled to start for Sugar Land with RHP Bryan Garcia in the wings during the game. They'll pitch against Athletics' RHP Paul Blackburn who is appearing for the Aviators on Major League rehab.

Saturday, April 22 vs. Las Vegas at 6:05 pm

Dulces De Sugar Land weekend continues with a Dulces de Sugar Land Replica Jersey giveaway presented by H-E-B to the first 2,000 fans. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Rated as the #11 prospect in the Astros' system, RHP Misael Tamarez will start for the Space Cowboys. Fresh off a five hitless inning performance on Sunday, RHP JP France will follow Tamarez at some point on Saturday night against RHP Colton Eastman for Las Vegas.

Sunday, April 23 vs. Las Vegas at 2:05 pm

The Space Cowboys home stand comes to a close with their final matchup against the Aviators. Before the gates open, fans can participate in Yoga Day presented by Houston Methodist.Fans can purchase a Yoga Day add-on with their ticket by selecting the cart add-on at checkout here, and will receive a Space Cowboys themed yoga mat for the class in the outfield.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Pedro León Home Run Bobblehead presented by H-E-B when gates open at 12:30 pm. Sugar Land will once again play as the 'Dulces de Sugar Land' presented by H-E-B.

On Orion's Kids Days, all kids can participate in pregame catch on the field, get pregame player autographs and enjoy postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children. Members of Orion's Kids Club receive VIP, front of the line access.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

In the finale, RHP Forrest Whitley is projected to start for Sugar Land with RHP Jairo Solis scheduled to pitch during the game. Meanwhile, RHP Drew Rucinski should make his second appearance of the series as part of a Major League rehab assignment with Las Vegas.

