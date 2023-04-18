Henry's Arm & Rivera's Bat Lift Reno to a 9-3 Win in Series Opener at Salt Lake

Salt Lake City, Utah - Tommy Henry's dazzling display on the mound and Emmanuel Rivera's powerful bat led the Reno Aces (6-9) to the 9-3 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (8-8) Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark.

With the victory in the series opener, the Aces offense collected their fourth-straight 10-plus hit game.

Henry (1-0) set the tone on the mound for Reno as the Michigan product tossed a season-high six innings. He limited the Bees to two earned runs on four hits and six strikeouts.

Rivera provided the lumber at the plate in the middle of Reno's lineup. He went 3-for-5, which extended his hitting streak to eight games, in addition to collecting his second home run of the season and three RBI.

The Aces' offense also had three additional key contributors in the win; Phillip Evans, Dominic Fletcher, and Diego Castillo. Evans had a four-hit night, and Fletcher collected his league-leading third triple in the seventh inning while scoring three runs in his two-hit performance. Castillo extended his team-leading hitting streak to 13 games with a base knock and RBI.

Reno continues its only trip to Utah this season with game two of the six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday morning, with the first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

* Tommy Henry: (W, 1-0) 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R/2 ER, 6 K's. * Emmanuel Rivera: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR (2), 3 RBI, 2 R, extended hitting streak to eight games. * Phillip Evans: 4-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. * Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 R. * Diego Castillo: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, extended hitting streak to 13 games.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 25th, when the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.

