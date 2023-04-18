Cabbage Blast Not Enough for Bees Tuesday

The Reno Aces took a 9-3 victory over the Salt Lake Bees to open a six-game series at Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Trey Cabbage got the Bees scoring started on with a 487-foot solo home run in the second inning, the longest home run in Major or Minor League Baseball so far this season. Reno would respond with three runs in the top of the third to take the lead and did not look back. The Aces added a pair of runs in the sixth, a run in the seventh and a trio of insurance runs in the ninth. The Bees scored runs in the sixth on a Michael Stefanic RBI single and in the eighth on a Jo Adell sac fly but managed just five hits and one walk on the night.

Jake Kalish took the loss for the Bees, allowing five runs over five innings of work while lefty Tommy Henry of Reno picked up his first win of the year after a quality start of six innings pitched and just two runs allowed. The Bees bullpen allowed four runs in four innings of relief.

The Bees and Aces will square off for game two of the series with a Wednesday matinee matchup. First pitch at Smith's Ballpark is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

