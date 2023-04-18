Big Inning Doesn't Hold up in Space Cowboys' Series Opening Loss to Aviators

April 18, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-10) erupted for seven runs in the early going of their Tuesday night contest against the Las Vegas Aviators (6-10) but saw the Aviators score three late runs in an 9-7 defeat at Constellation Field.

Las Vegas scored two in the first inning on a walk, two hits and a ground out and added on another run in the top of the second on a pair of walks, a single and a sacrifice fly, going in front 3-0 after an inning and a half.

Sugar Land exploded for all seven runs in the bottom of the second inning thanks to patient at bats and one fielding mistake by the Aviators. Bligh Madris walked to begin the frame before Michael Sandle hit a bouncing ball up the middle that was bobbled by Zack Gelof at second and then thrown away by shortstop Nick Allen, putting two men in scoring position. A walk to Joe Perez loaded the bases and Ross Adolph delivered two runs on a double to left field, pulling Sugar Land within a run at 3-2. Grae Kessinger then walked and Dixon Machado singled, leveling the score at 3-3. After a flyout, Justin Dirden was hit by a pitch to force in the go-ahead run, and Korey Lee singled up the middle to drive in two more, pushing the Space Cowboys in front 6-3. A sacrifice fly by Sandle finished the scoring for Sugar Land, giving them a 7-3 advantage.

The Aviators began to chip away in the fifth inning. Gelof was hit by a pitch from RHP Forrest Whitley (L, 1-1) and two batters later Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-run homer to right, his third of the year, to make it 7-5. A solo home run by Allen in the sixth moved Las Vegas within a run at 7-6.

Whitley returned for the eighth and surrendered a lead-off single to Trenton Brooks but struck out Dermis García and coaxed a pop out from Kevin Cron for the first two outs in the inning. Allen worked a walk to bring an end to the night for Whitley, who was replaced by RHP Ty Buttrey (BS,1). Buttery walked JJ Bleday to load up the bases and an infield single from Gelof scored two runs, giving Las Vegas an 8-7 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Pedro León connected for a two-out double, putting the tying run in scoring position for Sugar Land. LHP Garrett Williams (S, 2) came on in relief of RHP Rico Garcia (H,1) and got a pop out to end the inning. The Space Cowboys also put a runner on in the ninth but hit into a game ending double play.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against Las Vegas on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. RHP Jayden Murray (1-1, 4.50) gets the start for the Space Cowboys against Aviators' RHP Luis Medina (0-0, 1.42 ERA) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.