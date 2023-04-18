Las Vegas Aviators Mason Miller Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

April 18, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that right-hander Mason Miller was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (April 10-16).

Miller marks the first time that a Las Vegas player has been named PCL Pitcher of the Week in 2023!

Miller defeated the Salt Lake Bees, 14-4, on Friday, April 14 at Las Vegas Ballpark®. It marked his first career Triple-A victory in his third career start for the Aviators (two starts in 2022).

The 6-foot-5 right-hander is the Oakland Athletics No. 3 top prospect according to Baseball America entering the '23 campaign. He pitched 5.0 no-hit innings against the Bees and issued no walks and struck out a career-high 11 batters on 64 pitches (43 strikes). He struck out the side in the first and third innings and many of his pitches were clocked at 100+ MPH.

Miller was selected in the third round by the Athletics of the June 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He attended Gardner-Webb (Boiling Springs, North Carolina) of the Big South Conference for one season (2021). Prior to joining Gardner Webb, he pitched four seasons at Waynesburg College (Pennsylvania) from 2017-2020.

The Aviators, 5-10 in the West Division and winners of three straight games, will embark on their second road trip of the season on Tuesday, April 18 in Houston, Texas. Las Vegas will face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 18-23.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.