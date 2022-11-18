Space Cowboys Marvel-Inspired Hats on Sale Now

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today placed an assortment of Marvel-inspired hats on sale as part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series.

The merchandise, which all features the Space Cowboys' Marvel-inspired logo, includes New Era Cap Co. fitted, adjustable and flex-fit options - all in adult and youth sizes. Also available is a New Era Cap Co. beanie featuring the Marvel-Inspired logo.

All merchandise can be purchased by visiting slspacecowboys.com/shop or the Galaxy Gifts Team Store at Constellation Field. The Galaxy Gifts Team Store is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and will also be open during Sugar Land Holiday Lights hours.

The Space Cowboys, along with the other 95 participating Minor League Baseball teams, will wear the Marvel-inspired uniforms for at least one game in the both the 2023 and '24 seasons.

As part of the special event and content series, a "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" comic book will be distributed at Constellation Field and other participating MiLB ballparks during the 2023 season.

Fans can track all "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" logos throughout MiLB, as well as find information on the multi-year partnership between Marvel and MLB by visiting http://www.milb.com/marvel.

