River Cats' Marvel-Designed Apparel Officially on Sale

November 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are thrilled to officially open the sale of their Marvel-designed merchandise.

The new gear is available online at Rivercats.com, and at the On Deck Shop at Sutter Health Park. All items, including sweatshirts, T-shirts, and hats (fitted, flex fit, and adjustable), sport the Marvel-inspired River Cats logo released last month, and are available in adult and youth sizes.

The fitted hat will be part of the River Cats' on-field uniform during their Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game in 2023.

MiLB teams have been releasing their logos throughout the offseason, with over 96 teams participating in the partnership. Fans can check out other teams' logos, and learn more about MiLB and Marvel's multiyear partnership at www.MiLB.com/marvel.

