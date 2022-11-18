River Cats' Marvel-Designed Apparel Officially on Sale
November 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are thrilled to officially open the sale of their Marvel-designed merchandise.
The new gear is available online at Rivercats.com, and at the On Deck Shop at Sutter Health Park. All items, including sweatshirts, T-shirts, and hats (fitted, flex fit, and adjustable), sport the Marvel-inspired River Cats logo released last month, and are available in adult and youth sizes.
The fitted hat will be part of the River Cats' on-field uniform during their Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game in 2023.
MiLB teams have been releasing their logos throughout the offseason, with over 96 teams participating in the partnership. Fans can check out other teams' logos, and learn more about MiLB and Marvel's multiyear partnership at www.MiLB.com/marvel.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from November 18, 2022
- River Cats' Marvel-Designed Apparel Officially on Sale - Sacramento River Cats
- Space Cowboys Marvel-Inspired Hats on Sale Now - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento River Cats Stories
- River Cats' Marvel-Designed Apparel Officially on Sale
- River Cats' Villar Named PCL MVP
- MiLB and Marvel Entertainment Release New Marvel-Designed River Cats Logo for 2023 Season
- River Cats to Host Job Fair for Enchant, the World's Largest Christmas Light Spectacular
- Sacramento River Cats 2022 End of Season Notes