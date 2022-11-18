Chihuahuas and GECU Unveil 10th Year Celebration Logo and Jerseys Ahead of 2023 Season

EL PASO, TEXAS - The El Paso Chihuahuas unveiled its 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU, Friday along with a new set of jerseys ahead of the 2023 season.

The reveal included a 10th year logo, the 10th year jersey, and the new brown and yellow jerseys the team will wear to show their affiliation with the San Diego Padres.

The team also unveiled Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond merchandise as part of Minor League Baseball's program.

"Since year one, GECU has been a Founding Corporate Partner," said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "They have been an engaging, thoughtful and impactful partner and we absolutely love working with them and we are so pleased that they are the presenting partner of our 10th year."

Crystal Long, GECU President and CEO stated, "GECU is proud to be the official credit union of the El Paso Chihuahuas. We're passionate about supporting affordable and accessible fun for the whole family. It's been a privilege to work together with El Paso Chihuahuas for the past decade to provide memorable experiences for all and cultivate team and community pride. We're thrilled to continue and expand our collaboration as the presenting partner of the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-year Anniversary and Fireworks Spectacular sponsor!"

The 10th Year Celebration logo is in the shape of the state of Texas with the iconic mountain star in El Paso. The logo contains gradients of gold with the number 10 and the Chihuahuas Dog Head logo in the middle and the years 2014 and 2023 in a red banner to signify the 10 years since the Chihuahuas began. The logo also features "Presented by GECU" below the logo.

GECU and the Chihuahuas have had a close relationship since the 2014 inaugural season. GECU is a 10-year Founding Corporate Partner. The partnership includes the GECU Green Seats, the GECU Independence Day Celebration, and the GECU Debit Card, and now the 10th Year Celebration to name a few. The Chihuahuas have also been supporters of the GECU Foundation through its various initiatives.

To go along with the new logo, the Chihuahuas debuted a new jersey. The white button-down jersey features a gold "Chihuahuas" word mark across the chest, with gold and black piping, the 10th Year logo on the left sleeve and the United States flag on the right sleeve. The new on field cap, from New Era, is black with the raised Chihuahuas Dog Head logo embroidered in gold.

The Chihuahuas also unveiled the new brown and yellow alternate jerseys, paying homage to the San Diego Padres affiliation. The pullover is brown with yellow trim and the word Chihuahuas in San Diego Padres font across the chest. The left sleeve contains the Chihuahuas Swinging Dog logo paying tribute to San Diego's Swinging Friar.

The Chihuahuas debuted on April 28, 2014, in front of a sold out Opening Night crowd. Since then, they have welcomed more than 4-million fans through the Southwest University Park gates and the team has won numerous awards for providing the highest quality and most memorable affordable entertainment in a safe first class and family-oriented environment every day and every game.

Since 2013, the year the Chihuahuas name was announced, the front office staff has combined for more than 750 hours annually as part of the Chihuahuas Volunteer Pack presented by Helen of Troy. Members of the front office have also contributed more than 200 hours on Career Day appearances, and Chico has also committed to serving the community achieving more than 500 appearances annually.

In the 10-year span, the Chihuahuas have shared an excellent relationship with the San Diego Padres. In 2020, the Chihuahuas entered into an agreement that would extend the partnership through the year 2030. Since the affiliation in El Paso began in 2014, 78 Chihuahuas have subsequently made their major league debut and 65 of those made their debut with the Padres.

Jerseys, apparel, and some of the new logoed caps are now available for purchase at the Chihuahuas Durango Team Shop and online. The team shop is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The jerseys are also available online by visiting epchihuahuas.com.

