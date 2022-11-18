Reno Aces, Marvel-Themed Merchandise Now Available for Purchase Via RenoAces.com Or In-Store at Greater Nevada Field

November 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - As part of MiLB x Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Series, the Reno Aces released special Marvel-inspired merchandise today via RenoAces.com and the Biggest Little Team Shop at Greater Nevada Field. Fans can view and purchase caps, jerseys, and more by shopping in-person at the stadium. Store Hours:

Friday, November 18: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 19: 10:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m

"The first phase of MiLB's groundbreaking partnership with Marvel Entertainment delivered on our promise to bring our unique brand of fun and entertainment to more fans across the country," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "When you combine the creative power of these two storied brands, the promotions, events, and now merchandise fans will see in ballparks and retail stores in the years ahead will create memories that will be passed from generation to generation, and we are beyond excited to share these new team-specific logos and characters Marvel created as we build excitement for the 2023 baseball season."

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Season Memberships are available for purchase via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling 775-334-7000.

