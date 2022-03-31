Space Cowboys Announce Radio Partnership with Gow Media

March 31, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today announced a radio partnership with Gow Media, making ESPN 92.5 FM the flagship station for Sugar Land Space Cowboys baseball through the 2022 season. All 150 Space Cowboys games during the 2022 season will be aired live on ESPN 92.5 FM.

"Baseball on the radio is a great listen, so Gow Media is excited to be partnering with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and having their games broadcast on ESPN 92.5 FM," said Gow Media General Manager, Todd Farquharson. "We're looking forward to a terrific season."

Longtime Houston-area broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns for his second season as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys. All games can also be streamed live from slspacecowboys.com and espn975.com.

"As we begin this new chapter as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, we are excited about our radio partnership with Gow Media and 92.5 FM," said Sugar Land Space Cowboys General Manager, Tyler Stamm. "This partnership provides another outlet for fans to follow all the game action throughout the season and we are excited about the reach it provides to grow our fanbase and engagement of our brand throughout our community."

The Space Cowboys open their 2022 season with a six game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, beginning on April 5. They'll host their Home Opener on April 12 vs. the Round Rock Express at Constellation Field. Single-game tickets through May 22 can be purchased by visiting slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

