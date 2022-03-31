River Cats' Opening Night Just 5 Days Away

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, are excited for the return of baseball at Sutter Health Park, starting with their Tuesday, April 5 Opening Night.

The River Cats will play 75 games at Sutter Health Park in 2022, beginning with a 6:35 p.m. (PT) battle with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate).

Following Opening Night festivities, there's plenty of affordable family fun to be had every night at the ballpark with 25 scheduled fireworks nights and the return of weekly promotions like Toyota Family Value Tuesdays, Wet Nose Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Orange Fridays Presented by SMUD, Sutter Health Fireworks Saturdays, and Sunday Fundays.

The 2022 season will also feature five giveaway nights and the return of theme night favorites like Princess and Pirates Night and the July 3 Independence Eve Extravaganza.

If interested in doing a live hit from Sutter Health Park on Opening Night, please RSVP to mpallack@rivercats.com.

The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Single game tickets and ticket packages (including Giant Pack and Family Pack) are on sale now along with season ticket memberships. To purchase, call the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), email tickets@rivercats.com, or visit rivercats.com.

