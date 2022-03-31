Las Vegas Aviators Season and Home Opener on Tuesday, April 5 vs. Reno; First Homestand from April 5-10 at Las Vegas Ballpark

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the season and home opener on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The first homestand will consist of a six-game series against the Aces from Tuesday through Sunday, April 5-10. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for Sunday, April 10 at 12:05 p.m.

The season and home opener on Tuesday, April 5 will feature the first of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14.

The 2022 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with three road exceptions on July 4, August 15, September 26) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are in their 40th calendar season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020, 2022 - ) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

FIRST HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Wednesday, April 6: Bark in the Park

Thursday, April 7: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, April 8: Postgame FIREWORKS show!

Saturday, April 9: T-Shirt Night, first 2,000 fans through the gates

2021 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 65 dates, Las Vegas total was 428,369 (led Triple-A West) for an average of 6,590 (50% capacity from May 6-11; May 20-25; 100% capacity from June 10 - September 27) with six sellouts. The season-high crowd was 10,190 (sellout) vs. Sacramento on July 3 and the Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 38 seasons (1983-2019, 2021). The all-time attendance total now stands at 13,080,314.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over two seasons (2019, 2021) is 1,079,303.

AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale now through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (April 10, 24; May 1, 15; June 5; September 18 & 25) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 7:05 p.m. games (June 26; July 3 at 6:05 p.m.; July 17; August 7, 21, 28) from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE: In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada. Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2022 campaign will mark the 13th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4, Reno retains trophy)

2018: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 10-games-6)

2019: Las Vegas Aviators lead the series 10-games-to-5 (Las Vegas retains trophy)

2020: MiLB season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Reno Aces (Reno won series 15-games-to-10)

Reno's projected roster features two of the top 10 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization, according to Baseball America: Outfielder Alek Thomas (No. 3) and right-handed pitcher Ryne Nelson (No. 6). Nelson is a 2016 graduate of Basic High School in Henderson, Nev., and was the D-Backs' 2nd round pick of June 2019 First-Year Player Draft. He played three seasons at University of Oregon (2017-19).

Following the homestand, the Aviators will have a league-wide off day on Monday, April 11. Las Vegas will then embark on their first road trip of the season to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The six-game series will run from Tuesday-Sunday, April 12-17.

Aviators on Radio in 2022: Russ Langer will broadcast all 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM and on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 22nd season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 35th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 11-time recipient (seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2021, Langer also completed his 10th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

2022 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

About Las Vegas Aviators®

The Las Vegas Aviators® have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada. The 2021 campaign marked the 39th calendar season in the Silver State as a proud member of Triple-A professional baseball of the Pacific Coast League and the second season in Las Vegas Ballpark (8,196). The Aviators led all minor league baseball in 2019 attendance with a total of 650,934 for an average of 9,299. Las Vegas recorded 47 sellouts and 23 crowds of 10,000+. In 2021, Las Vegas led Triple-A West in home attendance with a total of 428,369 for an average of 6,590.

The Aviators were the recipient of the 2021 Baseball America Triple-A Freitas Award, given to the organization of the year at each level of the Minor Leagues.

The Stars (1983-2000)/51s (2001-18)/Aviators (2019 - present) have reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 38 seasons (36 seasons at Cashman Field, 1983-2018; Las Vegas Ballpark, 2019, 2021). The Aviators also completed their second season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and the franchise won the PCL championship in 1986 and 1988.

