Round Rock Express to Host Tornado Relief Fundraiser on Opening Day

March 31, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are proud to partner with the Round Rock Community Foundation to host a tornado relief fundraiser during the club's Opening Day game on Tuesday, April 5. A total of $5 from each ticket purchased using the promo code "RRStrong" via RRExpress.com will be donated to the Round Rock Cares fund through the Round Rock Community Foundation.

Round Rock Cares is a charitable fund managed by the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation. Fans who already purchased tickets but would still like to donate and those who wish to contribute further may do so by visiting RRExpress.com. For more information on the Round Rock Community Foundation, visit rrcommunityfoundation.org.

Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan and Greater Round Rock Community Foundation Chair Nyle Maxwell launched the Round Rock Cares initiative to assist Round Rock citizens who were directly affected by the severe weather event that struck Round Rock on Monday, March 21.

"Many of our families and businesses face a long and difficult road ahead," Mayor Morgan said in a statement. "In the days after the tornado, I've seen how our community has come together and helped each other, and the top concern of affected residents I've spoken with is how they will be impacted financially. This fund is intended to help people impacted by the storm get back on their feet faster, and give them some peace of mind so they can start rebuilding their lives."

In the hours following the disaster, local community leaders from the Round Rock Police Department, Round Rock Fire Department, Austin Disaster Relief Network and American Red Cross set up a base camp at Dell Diamond to serve as a resource center for all residents that were impacted by the tornado. Volunteers provided essential items such as non-perishable food items, gift cards, pet supplies and even financial assistance to those in need.

"Giving back to the local community is one of the pillars that Dell Diamond and the Round Rock Express was built upon. We are honored to have been able to use our facility to assist those in need immediately after the tornado outbreak," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. "On behalf of the Express organization, we would like to thank all of our local first responders, government leaders and volunteers for their quick and effective response. We invite the Round Rock community to join us on April 5 to help thank those individuals and raise money for those who remain in need."

Dell Diamond also served as a home base for coordinating the community cleanup efforts. Local community leaders who were instrumental in Round Rock's response to the disaster will be on hand for Opening Day on Tuesday, April 5. Fans can help contribute to the cause by purchasing tickets using promo code "RRStrong" via RRExpress.com.

The Round Rock Express kick off the 2022 campaign with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. as the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) come to town. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

