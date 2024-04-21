Sox Win 5-3, Split Series in Spokane

SPOKANE, WA: The Everett AquaSox had six different hitters collect at least one hit in the game and scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Spokane Indians 5-3 at Avista Stadium on Sunday before a crowd of 2,190. With the win, the Sox split the six-game series.

Everett wasted no time getting on the board as Bill Knight, hitting second in the lineup, homered to left field in the first inning. The homer was his second of the season. Five of his nine career home runs have come in an AquaSox uniform.

Ben Williamson, the AquaSox best hitter so far this season, connected for his first professional home run in the 4th inning. Williamson is now hitting .344 (22-64)

In the seventh inning, Everett added three runs as Hunter Fitz-Gerald doubled in a run and later scored on an Axel Sanchez single Brock Rodden also had an RBI single run.

Making his third start of the season, Ryan Hawks was solid as he scattered four hits and allowed only one earned run in 5.0 innings of work but didn't figure in the decision.

Five AquaSox pitchers combined to allow only five hits. University of Washington alumni, Stefan Raeth earned his first win of the season and pitched a perfect sixth inning while Troy Taylor once again was dominant out of the bullpen. Taylor earned his second save of the season and lowered his ERA to 1.59.

LOOKING AHEAD: Everett now travels to Tri-City for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, April 23rd. Marcelo Perez will get the start in Game One.

