Rally Fizzles Late, C's Fall 2-1

April 21, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Canadians got the tying run to third with no outs in the top of the ninth but failed to score in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] to wrap their first visit to PK Park this season.

Down a run after the Emeralds broke a 1-1 tie with a two-out RBI in the bottom of the eighth, the C's sent Estiven Machado to the dish to lead off the final frame. The Barlovento, VZ native promptly laced a double into the right field corner then went to third on a wild pitch in the next at-bat. But Machado would be stranded there after two strikeouts, a walk and a game-ending groundout secured Eugene's win and handed the C's a series loss.

C's starter Pat Gallagher turned in his best outing yet. The righty went 5.1 innings, scattered six hits, allowed one run, walked one and struck out four to keep Eugene at bay.

Vancouver rallied to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the seventh. Dasan Brown led off with a double - his fifth straight game with a hit - then went to third on a groundout before scoring on a passed ball to even the score.

With the loss, the C's fall to 7-8 on the season after going 2-4 on this road trip. They'll welcome Spokane [Rockies] to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium next week for the first of six games on Tuesday night. Tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

