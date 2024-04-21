Indians Split Series with AquaSox, Return Home on April 30th

Spokane Indians on the mound

Everett broke open a tie game with three runs in the seventh on their way to a 5-3 win over Spokane at the Neurodiversity Awareness Day Game presented by Les Schwab Tires.

TOP PERFORMERS

Reigning NWL Pitcher of the Week Victor Juarez turned in another quality outing, allowing just two earned runs on four hits over six innings. The 20-year-old right-hander now boasts a 2.20 ERA and 0.92 ERA through his first three starts of the season.

Braiden Ward led the way offensively with a pair of extra-base hits (2B, 3B) and an RBI. The former UW Husky standout is batting .428 (6-for-14) over his last five games with three XBH, three RBI, and four stolen bases. Ward leads the Indians in OPS (1.015) and slugging (.583) while ranking second in stolen bases (8) and third in average (.306).

Brayan Castillo closed out the game with a pair of scoreless innings to keep the Indians within striking distance.

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. EVERETT AQUASOX

Saturday, April 20th: Cole Carrigg finished a double shy of the cycle and drove in three as the Indians doubled up the AquaSox, 6-3, in front of 4,006 fans at Avista Stadium for Yoke's Family Feast Night.

Friday, April 19th: Chase Dollander piled up a career-high 12 punchouts and Jesus Bugarin delivered the walk-off winner as the Indians defeated the AquaSox, 5-4, in front of 3,121 fans at Avista Stadium for King Carl & Fireworks Night.

Thursday. April 18th: A close game turned into a blowout as the AquaSox scored seven runs in the eighth inning on their way to an 8-1 win over the Indians on 1st Responders Appreciation Night presented by Inland Northwest AGC & Big 99.9 Coyote Country.

Wednesday, April 17th: Trevor Boone blasted a three-run homer and reached base five times as the Indians topped the AquaSox, 9-3, on Colorado Baseball Flyaway Night presented by Spokane International Airport & 105.7 Now FM.

Tuesday, April 16th: Everett jumped out to an early and never looked back as the topped the Indians, 5-3, in the series opener at Avista Stadium.

