Jace Bohrofen Named NWL Player of the Week

August 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians outfielder Jace Bohrofen as the Northwest League Player of the Week for August 19-25 after he went 9-for-22 (.429) with a double, three home runs, 19 total bases, five runs scored, eight RBI and a walk in five games. He's the third C's player to earn the honor this year after Peyton Williams earlier this month and Ryan McCarty in April.

Bohrofen, 22, entered last week's series with Everett riding an 11-game hitting streak and stretched it to a career-best 13 with a three-hit, three-RBI game on August 20 then his second four-hit game of the year the next night. Homers in those games were followed by a game-tying single in the tenth on August 24 as part of an 11-inning win and, to cap the week, his third bomb of the series on Sunday for his ninth and final hit.

The Oklahoma City, OK native has made a strong case to be the league's top player this month. He's slashing .365/.434/.595 with a 1.029 OPS, 27 hits, two doubles, five home runs, 14 runs scored, 21 RBI and seven walks in 18 August games. Bohrofen was a sixth round pick out of Arkansas in 2023 and is playing through his first full season as a pro.

Bohrofen and the C's head to Hillsboro this week to fend off the Hops [AZ], who will start play Tuesday night seven games back of the Canadians for a playoff spot with 12 to play. Catch all six games of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650.

