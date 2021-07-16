'Sox Slide out of Slump, 9-4

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (40-21) broke ahead in the bottom of the sixth, ultimately defeating the Tri-City Dust Devils (24-38), 9-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Adrian Rondon drove in Livan Soto in the top of the first, putting the Dust Devils on the board early. They extended their lead in the third when Brendon Davis hit a solo homer.

The Frogs struck in the bottom of the third, tying the game with back-to-back RBI doubles from Zach DeLoach and Patrick Frick. The Dust Devils scored again in the fifth, but their lead was brief. In the bottom of the inning, Cade Marlowe hit a solo home run, tying the game 3-3.

A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth put the AquaSox in the lead and gave them the positive momentum they needed. The next at-bat, Jack Larsen drove in two runs with a double, quickly followed by the Frogs scoring their fourth run of the inning off a wild pitch. Jake Anchia rounded out the scoring with an RBI single, giving the 'Sox an 8-3 lead.

Anchia tacked on one more insurance run in the eighth, driving in Larsen to score the Frogs' ninth run. RHP David Ellingson gave up one earned run in the top of the ninth, but Tri-City was unable to rally, falling 9-4.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Dayeison Arias pitched 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out four Dust Devils. At the plate, the Frogs registered 10 hits, highlighted by five doubles, one triple and one home run. Larsen went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, driving in two runs and scoring twice.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Friday, July 16 for their fourth game against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Every Friday home game is Funko Friday; this week's giveaway is a Funko Field Exclusive Camo Webbly POP! Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the game, you can always tune in with Pat Dillon.

