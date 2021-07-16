Epic 10-Run Redband Rally Leads to 14-11 Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - The game looked all but over heading to the eighth inning. Spokane trailed 11-4 with six outs to go. Then the magic of the Redband Rally struck like it's never struck before. Spokane scored 10 runs in an absolutely remarkable eighth inning in front of an electric crowd chanting on every pitch. Spokane snapped a four-game losing streak in the most dramatic way possible, defeating the Emeralds, 14-11, on Dollars in your Dog Night presented by Mirabeau Park Hotel.

In a game full of heroes, Daniel Cope provided the final big moment. His three-run double gave Spokane the lead in the bottom of the eighth as he put a cap on the craziest rally of the season.

Jack Blomgren produced a multi-hit night from atop the Spokane batting order, going 3-for-5 with a run and three RBI.

Eugene's Heath Quinn did it again. He entered this week with zero home runs on the season and now has four of them in the last three nights after another two-run shot on Thursday.

The two teams combined for more walks (24) than hits (21).

Mitch Kilkenny entered Thursday with just five walks given up in five starts for Spokane. He gave up three walks in his lone inning of work. It's the first time he did not work into the sixth inning in an Indians' uniform.

Eugene's bullpen entered the game with a 23-1 record. Three relievers combined to give up 10 runs on seven walks and five hits in the deciding eighth inning.

The eighth inning started innocently enough, with Spokane scoring their first run on a bases loaded sacrifice fly. But then the wheels fell off for Eugene. Spokane would score their next five runs on four bases-loaded walks and an infield single to cut the lead to 11-10. The Emeralds went to their third pitcher of the inning, but he immediately gave up the three-run double to Daniel Cope that put Spokane ahead 13-11. Jack Blomgren added an RBI double to cap off the wild 10-run inning and give Spokane their most remarkable win of the season.

The Tri-City Dust Devils had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 9-4 loss to the Everett AquaSox.

Hillsboro used the middle innings to score six of their seven runs and beat Vancouver, 7-4.

