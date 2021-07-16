Four-Game Win Streak Halted

July 16, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







A tough inning derailed the Tri-City Dust Devils (24-38) on Thursday night at Funko Field as the team fell to the Everett AquaSox 9-4. The loss ended Tri-City's season-high four-game win streak.

After entering the bottom of the sixth inning in a 3-3 tie, command issues proved to be costly for the Dust Devils. Everett took advantage of five walks surrendered by Tri-City to score five runs, giving the AquaSox a lead they would not relinquish. At the plate Brendon Davis his league-high 13th home run of the season and Adrian Rondon had his second straight three-hit performance.

Left-hander Hector Yan will start for Tri-City in the fourth matchup of the six-game road series on Friday night. Everett will counter with right-hander Tim Elliott.

For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.