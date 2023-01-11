South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet January 26 at Omni Hotel

Whataburger presents the 17th edition of the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, set for Thursday, January 26 at the Omni Hotel. John Paull II graduate and 2022 American League All-Star Jose Trevino returns to Corpus Christi as the banquet's featured speaker. Along with honoring 59 area high school baseball and softball student-athletes, the Hooks will recognize Kansas City Royals prospect and W.B. Ray HS alum Nick Loftin as the Mike Adams South Texas Pro Player of the Year.

Former Refugio Bobcat Dan Firova, who has won a World Series title and American League pennant in two seasons as an Astros coach, will be on hand to receive a lifetime achievement award. Head coaches from Bishop, Flour Bluff, London, and Sinton high schools are set to receive hardware for their outstanding baseball and softball campaigns. Additionally, 2022 standouts from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and the Hooks will also be in attendance.

Omni Hotel doors open at 6 PM, with the program beginning around 7. Seats are reserved and priced at $65. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) to purchase.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dan Firova

Hooks Player of the Year

Justin Dirden

Hooks Pitcher of the Year

Jose Bravo

Mike Adams South Texas Pro Player of the Year

Nick Loftin, Kansas City Royals

Corpus Christi Baseball Coaches of the Year

Kevin Carr & Albert Amaya, London

Coastal Bend Baseball Coach of the Year

Adrian Alaniz, Sinton

Coastal Bend Softball Coach of the Year

To be announced

Corpus Christi Softball Coach of the Year

To be announced

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Baseball Player of the Year

To be announced

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Softball Player of the Year

To be announced

Texas A&M-Kingsville Baseball Player of the Year

To be announced

Texas A&M-Kingsville Softball Player of the Year

To be announced

Matt Beveridge Award Winner

To be announced

