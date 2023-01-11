South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet January 26 at Omni Hotel
January 11, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
Whataburger presents the 17th edition of the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, set for Thursday, January 26 at the Omni Hotel. John Paull II graduate and 2022 American League All-Star Jose Trevino returns to Corpus Christi as the banquet's featured speaker. Along with honoring 59 area high school baseball and softball student-athletes, the Hooks will recognize Kansas City Royals prospect and W.B. Ray HS alum Nick Loftin as the Mike Adams South Texas Pro Player of the Year.
Former Refugio Bobcat Dan Firova, who has won a World Series title and American League pennant in two seasons as an Astros coach, will be on hand to receive a lifetime achievement award. Head coaches from Bishop, Flour Bluff, London, and Sinton high schools are set to receive hardware for their outstanding baseball and softball campaigns. Additionally, 2022 standouts from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and the Hooks will also be in attendance.
Omni Hotel doors open at 6 PM, with the program beginning around 7. Seats are reserved and priced at $65. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) to purchase.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Dan Firova
Hooks Player of the Year
Justin Dirden
Hooks Pitcher of the Year
Jose Bravo
Mike Adams South Texas Pro Player of the Year
Nick Loftin, Kansas City Royals
Corpus Christi Baseball Coaches of the Year
Kevin Carr & Albert Amaya, London
Coastal Bend Baseball Coach of the Year
Adrian Alaniz, Sinton
Coastal Bend Softball Coach of the Year
To be announced
Corpus Christi Softball Coach of the Year
To be announced
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Baseball Player of the Year
To be announced
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Softball Player of the Year
To be announced
Texas A&M-Kingsville Baseball Player of the Year
To be announced
Texas A&M-Kingsville Softball Player of the Year
To be announced
Matt Beveridge Award Winner
To be announced
