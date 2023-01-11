2023 Promo Club Memberships on Sale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that Promo Club Memberships are back by popular demand for the 2023 season. Promo Club memberships are on sale for only $99 and are available to all fans; however, there are a limited number available.

Each Promo Club member will receive a voucher for each commemorative giveaway item during the course of the 2023 season, which will be a minimum of at least ten items. Fans will be able to skip the hassle of giveaway lines as they can turn in their voucher(s) at Guest Services or at the Ticket Office at their convenience throughout the season to receive their item(s). Tickets are not included with the Promo Club and fans are not required to have a ticket package with the Naturals to reserve a membership for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Naturals full promotional schedule will be released to the public on Tuesday, January 31st.

Promo Club Memberships are currently available online, but quantities are limited. Fans interested in becoming a member can visit www.nwanaturals.com for more details.

Naturals baseball will return to Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 6th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Affiliate of the Oakland A's) for Opening Night.

