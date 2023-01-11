Martin Perez to Join Guests at Frisco Stop of Rangers Winter Caravan

FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan makes its way back to Riders Field on Saturday, January 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Rangers players and coaches, collect an autograph, grab a photo with the Texas League Championship trophy and enjoy a day of family fun and festivities at Riders Field.

Rangers guests are as follows (years they played in Frisco):

RHP Martin Perez (2009-2011, 2013, 2015, 2018)

RHP Joe Barlow (2019, 2022)

RHP Dane Dunning (Never played in Frisco)

RHP Jonathan Hernandez (2018-2019, 2022)

RHP John King (Never played in Frisco)

Television broadcaster Dave Raymond

UTL Josh Smith (2021)

*Guests are subject to change.*

Rangers guests will be made available to media from 10:45 - 11:00 a.m. For more information on media availability, please email Zach Bigley (zbigley@ridersbaseball.com).

After a 30-minute Question and Answer session on top of the RoughRiders third base dugout, Rangers guests will participate in a public autograph session from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fast Passes will be available for purchase, allowing fans to skip the lines and receive autographs from all of the Rangers guests. A limited number of Fast Passes will be available. All sales from Fast Passes will benefit the RoughRiders Foundation.

Community Giveback

The RoughRiders Foundation will also be hosting a coat drive benefiting The Storehouse - Collin County. Donations of new or gently used winter coats or jackets for infants, children and adults will be accepted at the Homeplate Gate.

Additionally, the RoughRiders Foundation will have a Sidewalk Sale from 10:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. inside the Homeplate Gate with great deals on RoughRiders merchandise. The proceeds from the Sidewalk Sale will benefit the RoughRiders Foundation.

The Riders Outpost, the RoughRiders team store, will be open during the event, with specials on select merchandise. Additionally, fans who wish to purchase ticket packages for the 2023 season may do so during the event. The RoughRiders sales team will be on hand to show the best available seats for new season ticket purchasers or current season ticket holders looking to upgrade or relocate.

The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2023 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

