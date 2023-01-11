Hooks Host Javelinas in April 4 Friendly

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, and Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas kick off the 2023 season at Whataburger Field with a Tuesday, April 4 exhibition game.

First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with gates opening at 5:35.

Tickets are on sale now at cchooks.com. Youth, seniors, military members along with TAMUK faculty and students are eligible for a $1 discount. Exhibition game tickets are included in Hooks Diamond Season Member and Partner plans.

The April 4 matchup marks the first meeting between the Hooks and Javelinas at Whataburger Field.

"We're thrilled to partner with a local program such as the Javelinas to start the 2023 season," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "We're expecting a fun matchup and great experience for both Hooks and Javelinas players."

Led by head coach Jason Gonzales and five key returning players in Shelby Becker, Nick Wolf, Jake Chapman, Colton Taylor and Robbie Spencer, the Javelinas look to improve on an already impressive 2022 season. Notching a 33-20 record, 28-16 in Lone Star Conference play, TAMUK qualified for the NCAA Division II South Central Regional culminating as the runner-up to Angelo State.

"We are excited about getting the opportunity to play at Whataburger Field and in that environment," Javelinas Head Baseball Coach Jason Gonzales said. "To play an exhibition game against the Hooks and the organization that just won the World Series is a tremendous opportunity for all of us."

Following the April 4 exhibition, the Hooks embark on their 18th season of play on Thursday, April 6 at Whataburger Field hosting the Arkansas Travelers, Double-A club of the Seattle Mariners, for a three-game series. Hooks single-game tickets will be available at a later date.

