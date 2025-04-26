South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video







South Georgia Tormenta FC earns first USL Jägermeister Cup victory, evens up all-time Peach States Derby record at 10-10-3 with 2-1 victory at Tormenta Stadium against Group 6 foe Greenville Triumph SC thanks to Mason Tunbridge's second brace of season.

