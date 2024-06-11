South Georgia Tormenta FC Signs First Homegrown Professional Player Sam Jones

June 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - June 11, 2024 - Sam Jones, an alumnus and product of the Tormenta FC Academy and pre-professional Tormenta FC 2 team, has made history, becoming Tormenta's first homegrown player to receive a professional USL League One contract after rising through each rung of Tormenta's path to professional play.

Jones played as a goalkeeper throughout his youth for the Tormenta FC Academy and later the Tormenta 2 pre-professional team. He still serves as the USL W League goalkeeping coach and the director of goalkeeping for the Tormenta FC Academy.

The Benedictine Military School graduate has spent his years tirelessly serving the Savannah and Statesboro soccer communities, while keeping his sights set on a professional contract. Jones also played Division I soccer at Winthrop University prior to rejoining Tormenta FC.

"Sam has really become a cornerstone of our organization in so many ways, working and playing at our club is a true testament to what we have built," Co-Owner and President of Tormenta FC Darin Van Tassell said. "The path to professional play is here in our community for those who hope to achieve it, and Sam has proven that."

Nine members of the Tormenta FC Academy have signed academy contracts with the USL League One professional men's team at Tormenta, which enable players to play with a professional team while still maintaining collegiate eligibility, but none prior to Sam have signed a standard professional contract for the team.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

