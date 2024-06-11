Omaha's Pedro Dolabella Voted USL League One Player of the Month for May

June 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - USL League One today announced that Union Omaha midfielder Pedro Dolablella has been voted USL League One Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for May with two goals and two assists in an unbeaten month for the Owls.

Across a pair of May matches, the São Paulo FC youth product and national champion at Marshall University registered two goals and two assists. Dolabella helped Omaha to a pair of big wins in May - a 4-2 victory against South Georgia and a 4-1 victory at Charlotte - with 13 recoveries, 11 completed long passes, 11 duels won, four shots on target and a 78% passing accuracy across 180 minutes of action.

"I feel honored to represent the club, my teammates and the coaching staff with this award," Dolabella said. "I know there are way bigger things ahead for this group, and hopefully we can turn it up a notch now and make a run similar to last year toward the Players' Shield."

Dolabella received 61% of a weighted poll that included the USL League One Technical Committee and an online fan vote held at USLLeagueOne.com. South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Sebastián Vivas finished second on 15% with his three goals and one assist, while Forward Madison FC forward Christian Chaney finished third on 13% with one goal and two assists.

Nominee Fan Vote Weight USL Vote Weight Total Vote

Pedro Dolabella (OMA) 61% 36.6% 60% 24% 60.6%

Sebastián Vivas (TRM) 12% 7.2% 20% 8% 15.2%

Christian Chaney (MAD) 22% 13.2% 0% 0% 13.2%

Joe Gallardo (OMA) 5% 3% 20% 8% 15.2%

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.