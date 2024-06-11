One Knox Secures 2-0 Victory over Lexington

One Knoxville SC wins the Barrel Brawl 2-0 to stay unbeaten against rival Lexington SC.

From the start, One Knox applied high pressure and intensity that allowed them to create chances. In the 11th minute, One Knox forward Frank Ross crossed the ball to Angelo Kelly and ran on to receive another pass that was cleared out for a corner.

Both teams showed great movement on the field. The overall ball possession sided with One Knox at 54% and Lexington at 46%. One Knox had eight shots and Lexington had 10, but One Knox was able to capitalize in the final third and scored their goals in the second half.

Lexington conceded 11 fouls that gave way to more opportunities for One Knox. In the 34th minute, One Knox striker Rodolfo Castro Jr. took a free kick and shot the ball in the air at the left side, hitting the net right outside the goal.

In the first half, One Knox had only two shots and Lexington had one, ending after 45 minutes at 0-0. The second half brought a higher sense of urgency between both teams, with One Knox having a total of six shots while Lexington had nine.

One Knox defender, Jalen Crisler, earned Alliance Brewing's Man of the Match award. He had the most tackles, winning all four he had, and secured the first goal for the team.

He kept One Knox in the game by winning his battles on the defensive end but also his role in playing on the offensive end when needed.

In the 50th minute, One Knox player Stuart Ritchie passed it to Callum Johnson who crossed it in the box. Crisler, at the ready, headed the ball from the center of the box into the center of the goal to give One Knox a 1-0 lead.

Tensions ran high as Lexington attempted to tie up the game. In the 56th minute, Lexington player, Tate Robertson, crossed the ball in the air off a corner, and it was caught and saved by One Knox goalie, Johan Garibay.

This was Garibay's third official start and first start in a USL game. He talked about what worked well to secure the win. "All 10 guys in front of me.. especially that back line. I think we were calm and composed in times where we could've kicked the ball away," he said.

In the 58th minute, players were seen quickly coming together after a physical altercation on One Knox's defensive end by the goal. The refs came together in a serious discussion.

Moments later, a red card was given to Lexington player, Ebenexer Ackon, for violent conduct. He was kicked out of the game, causing the team to be down a player.

Lexington pressured high to create opportunities, but One Knox continued to deny them any goals. In the 73rd minute, Lexington player, Alasanne Diouf, struck the ball and Garibay punched it out where it was finally cleared by Ritchie.

The intensity continued and in the 75th minute, One Knox player, Kingsford Adeji, passed a through ball to Ritchie. As it rolled, nearing the end line, Ritchie reached out, saved it, and crossed the ball in. Ross ran on and struck the ball from the center of the box into the high center of the goal.

After this, Lexington failed to capitalize on any chance they had, allowing One Knox to take the win with a final score of 2-0.

One Knox coach, Mark McKeever, spoke on the win against Lexington. "I feel as though this has been our most complete 90 minutes... Our work consistency comes into our identity, and so, now the next message is to continue and keep it consistent time and time again," he said.

This win extends an unbeaten streak for One Knox over Lexington SC. Since the Barrel Brawl's inception in 2022, One Knox has led the series 4-1-0, never losing a match against them.

This game only counts toward the USL Jägermeister Cup and does not affect their regular season standings. One Knox has upped their spot in the standings to number three and Lexington has dropped to number two in Group 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

The next home game is Saturday, June 22nd versus Greenville Triumph SC at 7:00 p.m. at Regal Soccer Stadium.

