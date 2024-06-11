Lexington Sporting Club Weekend Wrap-Up: Men's USL Jägermeister Cup Unbeaten Run Comes to a Close While USL W League Soars with UK Stars

June 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington SC forward Cameron Lancaster (center) vs. One Knoxville SC

*Quick Kicks From the Match: USL W League

-Lexington Sporting Club earned a statement 4-0 win over Racing Louisville FC in USL W League play after a hat trick by University of Kentucky forward Makala Woods. The three goals were Woods' first of the season.

-Fellow Kentucky Wildcat Katelyn Fishnick also showed out in the contest, notching two assists and setting up three goal-scoring plays. Fishnick initially burst onto the scene with a pair of braces (two goals) in the first two matches of the season against St. Charles FC. She also netted one on the road against Racing Louisville, with her efforts seeing her named to the USL W League Team of the Month.

-Lexington SC's first goal of the night came courtesy of high school prodigy and Princeton commit Brooke Dawahare. The goal was the first of the season for the future Tiger.

-Lexington SC has won both home matches by a combined 8-0, with the 4-0 win over Louisville marking the THIRD time this season the Gals in Green have scored four goals in a game while shutting out opponents.

-The Gals in Green are currently tied for second most points in the USL W League Valley Division with King's Hammer FC (Cincinnati), with both clubs sitting behind reigning W League national champions Indy Eleven.

Quick Kicks From the Match: USL Jägermeister Cup

-Lexington Sporting Club suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road against One Knoxville SC, officially ending the unbeaten run during the in-season cup competition for the Boys in Green. The result also saw Lexington fall to 0-4 inside Regal Soccer Stadium.

-With both sides entering the halftime break tied at 0-0, the first half represented the 11th time this season the Boys in Green have held a team scoreless in a half of soccer. This includes three complete-match shutouts for starting goalkeeper Amal Knight.

-Anthony Patti, quoted above, made his return to the starting lineup for the Boys in Green, making his first start since April 6 against Tormenta FC.

-CC Uche, also quoted above, made his first ever start for Lexington SC after making his debut in the match prior. Uche was signed as a trialist midseason after most recently playing for Minnesota United II in the MLS Next Pro.

-Despite the setback, the Boys in Green are still in a great position in the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup, sitting just one point behind Forward Madison FC in the Central Division.

