South Georgia Tormenta FC Narrowly Falls to the Richmond Kickers

STATESBORO, Ga. - May 25, 2024 - South Georgia Tormenta FC was defeated by the Richmond Kickers in the third round of the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage with a 1-2 score on May 25 at Tormenta Stadium.

This match marked the second time South Georgia and Richmond have met on the pitch for the 2024 season.

While the opening goal was scored by Richmond, Tormenta FC was unwavering in its determination to find the back of the net. In the 33rd minute of play, Mason Tunbridge fired a cross to Sebastian Vivas, who scored and temporarily equalized the match.

After Tormenta found the equalizing goal, the remainder of the first half was transitional in nature, as both teams vied for possession in search of the next goal. In the 61st minute, Richmond found its second goal of the night.

Head Coach Ian Cameron brought in a number of changes in the second half, introducing Joshua Ramos, Tavio D'Almeida, Niall Watson, Pedro Campos, and Pedro Fonseca to the pitch. Even in the closing moments of the match, South Georgia hunted to find an opportunity to level the match but were ultimately unable to do so.

Even as the Ibises trailed behind the Kickers, South Georgia showed resilience, demonstrating skillful attacking plays and a strong backline. Tormenta's Callum Stretch and Preston Kilwien made a number of key clearances to thwart further scoring attempts from Richmond.

South Georgia hits the pitch again in Charlotte, North Carolina as the team takes on Charlotte Independence on Saturday, June 1 at the American Legion Stadium.

