Forward Madison Win at Home in the Third Round of the Jägermeister Cup

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Derek Gebhard is the lone-goal scorer for the 'Mingos as they top One Knoxville SC, 1-0.

As the sun shone on Breese Stevens Field, the first whistle blew. The home team was hungry, looking to continue their winning streak. One Knoxville had a few players go down early with injuries, which slowed momentum for both squads.

In the 19th minute, midfielder Derek Gebhard dribbled past a few defenders, had his first shot deflected, and on his second attempt, buried it past the Knoxville goalkeeper to put the 'Mingos up 1-0.

As the half continued, Forward continued to push on offense, creating dangerous opportunities, but couldn't find the back of the net again. However, the pink and blue defense kept Knoxville quiet, stopping them before they could get to the final third. After seven minutes of stoppage time, both sides went into the locker rooms with Forward up one.

Forward Madison started hot in the second half. Only a few minutes in, striker Christian Chaney found himself one-on-one with the Knoxville goalkeeper, Sean Lewis. Chaney tried cutting Lewis, but the keeper stretched out and knocked the ball away to keep his team within one.

A few substitutions were made for both sides, and Knoxville seemed to feed off of fresh legs. Towards the end of the match, Knoxville had a few dangerous chances on goal, but Foward's defense and goalkeeper, Bernd Schipmann, kept them in the game. At the conclusion of stoppage time, FMFC edged out the victory at home, 1-0, in the Jägermeister Cup.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.