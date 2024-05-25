Forward Madison Win at Home in the Third Round of the Jägermeister Cup

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Derek Gebhard is the lone-goal scorer for the 'Mingos as they top One Knoxville SC, 1-0.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #4 Osmond, #5 Mehl, #8 Boyce, #9 Chaney (85' Galindrez), #10 Mesias (75' Murphy Jr.), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (60' Prentice), #21 Villalobos, #24 Bartman, #26 Sousa (60' Payne)

Subs not used: Sanchez, Chilaka, Dieye

KNX: #1 Lewis, #3 Haugli, #4 Skelton (13' Crisler), #7 Machell (83' Thomas), #8 Kelly-Rosales, #11 Ross (61' Castro Jr.), #12 Johnson, #18 Benton (45' O'Hearn), #19 Nshuti (45' Tekiela), #22 Ritchie, #91 Calixtro Aguilar

Subs not used: Garibay, Adjei

Match Action

As the sun shone on Breese Stevens Field, the first whistle blew. The home team was hungry, looking to continue their winning streak. One Knoxville had a few players go down early with injuries, which slowed momentum for both squads.

In the 19th minute, midfielder Derek Gebhard dribbled past a few defenders, had his first shot deflected, and on his second attempt, buried it past the Knoxville goalkeeper to put the 'Mingos up 1-0.

As the half continued, Forward continued to push on offense, creating dangerous opportunities, but couldn't find the back of the net again. However, the pink and blue defense kept Knoxville quiet, stopping them before they could get to the final third. After seven minutes of stoppage time, both sides went into the locker rooms with Forward up one.

Forward Madison started hot in the second half. Only a few minutes in, striker Christian Chaney found himself one-on-one with the Knoxville goalkeeper, Sean Lewis. Chaney tried cutting Lewis, but the keeper stretched out and knocked the ball away to keep his team within one.

A few substitutions were made for both sides, and Knoxville seemed to feed off of fresh legs. Towards the end of the match, Knoxville had a few dangerous chances on goal, but Foward's defense and goalkeeper, Bernd Schipmann, kept them in the game. At the conclusion of stoppage time, FMFC edged out the victory at home, 1-0, in the Jägermeister Cup.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD - Gebhard (19')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, KNX - Calixtro Aguilar (37')

Yellow, MAD - Mehl (46')

Yellow, MAD - Osmond (49')

Yellow, MAD - Villalobos (55')

Yellow, MAD - Schipmann (78')

Yellow, MAD - Chaney (84')

Post Match Reaction

"Happy to get the result, obviously it wasn't always pretty but I thought we played really well in the first half," said Head Coach Matt Glaeser. "We created some good football and kind of grinded it out in the second half. It was like a playoff kind of vibe against a good opponent."

"We can see it continuing to grow," said forward Derek Gebhard. "Guys are getting more comfortable, there's more fluidity with the rotations we're doing. We know we're in good form right now and we're definitely enjoying it."

"It feels good and obviously winning against your ex-team is great, too," said midfielder Jimmie Villalobos. "When I'm on the field, I'm playing for Madison. At the end of the day, we are looking for the three points."

Next MatchNext up, FMFC stays at home to play Lexington SC on Saturday, June 1st. The club will be celebrating the beginning of Pride Month with a Pride Fest Market and Chalkfest taking place before the match kicks off at 5pm CT.

