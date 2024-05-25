Greenville Triumph Edges Spokane Velocity in Penalty Kick Shootout

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Spokane, WA - Greenville goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg made crucial saves in regulation and in a penalty kick shootout to lift the Triumph to a victory over Spokane in Greenville's third match of the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday. Rankenburg anchored a defensive shutout in regulation, which sent the scoreless cup match to immediate PKs.

Greenville's attacking intent was evident from the outset, with midfielder Ben Zakowski curling a dangerous free kick into the box in the 12th minute, only for Spokane's goalkeeper, Carlos Merancio, to produce a stunning save to deny Jamie's headed effort. Merancio was called into action again in the 15th minute, as he acrobatically tipped another header over the bar to keep the score level.

Triumph keeper Gunther Rankenburg was also tested in the first half, collecting multiple saves. Jamie Smith also kept the match scoreless in the first half with a goal line clearance to aid Rankenburg.

The start of the second half saw a more measured approach from both sides, as they looked to assert control in midfield and create openings with patient build-up play. In the 62nd minute, Greenville came close to breaking the deadlock as Zakowski narrowly missed the target after a slick passing combination from the Triumph. Sensing the need for fresh impetus, Greenville made a double substitution, introducing Zion and Leo Castro in the 63rd minute to inject pace and creativity into their attack. Sebastian Velasquez also subbed on for his first action since suffering a hamstring injury in March.

As the game entered its final stages, both keepers continued to be tested, with Merancio producing a spectacular leaping save to deny Lyam MacKinnon's free kick from just outside the box in the 82nd minute. With neither side able to find a breakthrough after 90 minutes of pulsating action, the match headed straight to penalty kicks as part of the Jagermeister Cup format.

In a tense shootout that went down to the wire, it was Greenville Triumph's goalkeeper, Gunther, who emerged as the hero, diving to his right to stop former Triumph player Derek Waldeck's penalty in the sixth round of the shootout. With the shootout victory, Greenville secured two points from the draw, while Spokane Velocity earned one point for their resilient performance.

The PK win keeps the Triumph on top of the East Pod standings after three of eight Cup group stage matches. Greenville returns to league play for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Chattanooga Red Wolves at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 2nd. Tickets are on sale now.

