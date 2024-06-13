South Georgia Tormenta FC Finds Back-To-Back Clean Sheet Wins

June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC's W League secured a resounding victory with a 0-3 score against the Charlotte Eagles on Thursday, June 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two goals in the first half gave the Ibises the momentum to arise victorious in this battle of the birds.

This match marks the first time the two teams have met on the pitch for the 2024 campaign.

The game was a battle from the opening moments, as each team attempted to apply pressure to find the opening goal. Tormenta FC's defense made dynamic plays and key clearances to deter early scoring by the Eagles.

South Georgia Tormenta FC found its opening goal in the 17th minute when Momo Nakao crossed the ball over to Elis Nemtsov, who tapped the it into the net. The dynamic duo slotted a goal in the match prior against the South Carolina Bantams on Tuesday, June 11.

The Eagles found their strongest chance at a goal in the 21st minute, but keeper Cora Brendle collected the ball and thwarted the scoring attempt.

Tormenta FC found its second goal of the evening in the 45th minute, doubling the score prior to halftime. Jhenesis Ellerbe sent the ball to Ashley Henderson, who made the shot from the center of the box into the net.

As the second half ramped up, South Georgia attempted to find an early third goal, but the ball sailed just over the crossbar. Moments later, the Charlotte Eagles had its sights set on finding a goal but the ball was cleared away by Tormenta's defensive line.

Following a foul drawn by Nakao in the penalty area, Nemtsov stepped up to take the awarded penalty kick and netted the third goal of the evening with ease. The converted penalty kick provided Nemtsov with her third brace of the season for South Georgia. This goal solidified the win for South Georgia and was the last goal of the evening.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.