Chattanooga Head to Charlotte for First Meeting of Season against the Jacks

Coming off of a three match week against the top three teams in the league, the Chattanooga Red Wolves head on the road to face Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves will host the Jacks on July 16th at CHI Memorial Stadium.

The Red Wolves' last road outing saw a 3-1 win over Greenville Triumph featuring a brace from Chevone Marsh and a goal from Mayele Malango. Marsh also scored against Union Omaha on Wednesday, June 5th for his third goal in two consecutive matches.

Chattanooga's most recent match against Forward Madison saw an intense contest decided by one goal in the fourth round of the USL Jägermeister Cup. The Red Wolves nearly found an early, opening goal in the ninth minute from Mayele Malango; however, a sliding save from a Madison defender prevented the ball from crossing the line. After an evenly matched first half, the Flamingos managed a 43rd minute goal to take a 1-0 lead just before halftime for the only goal of the contest. Chattanooga pushed for a second half comeback with close chances on free kicks and corner kicks, but were unable to find the ultimate equalizer.

Ualefi and Lucas Countinho both entered the match in the second half on minute restrictions, signaling a hopeful return of key missing players through the first half of the 2024 season. While team leading scorer Ropapa Mensah, Jonny Filipe, Richard Renteria, and Pedro Hernandez continue to rehabs from their injuries.

In their fourth round matchup, the Jacks defeated the Richmond Kickers on the road with a first half stoppage goal from J.C. Obregón, Jr. under fervent pressure from Richmond, Charlotte goalkeeper Austin Pack held firm for his squad making two key saves in the second half to secure the clean sheet, his second of the season and first since April 20th.

The Red Wolves will return home the following week on Saturday, June 22nd to face South Georgia Tormenta for the final meeting of the clubs this season and will finish the month of June on the road against Union Omaha on Thursday, June 27th.

MARSH, MALANGO PROVIDE SCORING DEPTH IN MENSAH ABSENCE

As Ropapa Mensah nears his return after missing a month following an injury sustained on May 11th against Richmond, Chevone Marsh and Mayele Malango have provided offensive production in his absence. The two have combined for seven of Chattanooga's last eight goals since May 11th and both have picked up assists on the other's tallies as well.

With Lucas Coutinho and Ualefi playing limited minutes against Madison on June 8th, the Red Wolves roster eagerly awaits their full time return in addition to Pedro Hernandez and Mensah.

