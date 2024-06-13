Match Preview: vs. Spokane Velocity FC

June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

A key cup match sees Omaha hoping to turn the tables against expansion Spokane

It would be rash to call this a must-win for either club, but as much as you can have one at this stage in the USL Jägermeister Cup, this may be it. With Northern Colorado Hailstorm on 9 points, a win for either club would bring them within arm's reach at the halfway mark of the group stage, while a loss could be a death knell. Either way, with both clubs nine goals back of Hailstorm, they'll at least hope for some attacking fireworks.

ANSWERING THE BELL

It would not be rash to call Pedro Dolabella's recent form, as a wise man once said, pre-tty, pre-tty good. The lanky Brazilian has done it all this season, and it shows in the statline. A goal in each of his last four USL League One matches, plus three assists, helped earn him May Player of the Month honors. With that form stretching into June, plus a goal from the penalty spot in Spokane last month, the box-to-box midfielder will assuredly be a key cog in the minutes he's on the pitch.

DECKED OUT

For all the attention paid to former MLS player (and former Buhó) Luis GIl as Spokane's prime playmaker, their season leader for chances created is actually their left back, 26 year-old Derek Waldeck. The Stanford alum has played in USL League One since 2020, touring the south via stops in North Texas, Greenville, and then Knoxville last year. Now a part of Spokane's introduction to the league, Waldeck sports 19 chances created between the league and cup. Only Hailstorm's Isidro Martinez has more.

SERIES HISTORY

We don't need to rehash the one match they've played so far... but it wasn't one devoid of action, at least. Union Omaha took the lead twice up in Washington, with Missael Rodríguez extending his hot streak and Dolabella netting a penalty. But Spokane struck back within five minutes both times, before Javier Martin Gil provided the dagger late in stoppage time to give the Velocity a statement 3-2 victory to kick off this series. It's sure to be one of the highlights of their debut season.

ABOUT SPOKANE VELOCITY FC

USL League One's newest member is off to a solid start. Head Coach Leigh Veidman has Spokane playing a brand of possession football that sees them top of the league in accurate passes per match, though that 84% rate has only translated to middling scoring numbers. Still, they're currently well in the playoff chase, and with impressive attendance numbers surpassing 4,000 a match, it's brought a buzz to eastern Washington that was exemplified by their recent exhibition against Mexican giant CD Guadalajara's U-23 squad, which brought 4,300 fans out even in the rain.

