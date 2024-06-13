Know Before You Go: vs. Spokane Velocity FC

June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







It would be rash to call this a must-win for either club, but as much as you can have one at this stage in the USL Jägermeister Cup, this may be it. With Northern Colorado Hailstorm on 9 points, a win for either club would bring them within arm's reach at the halfway mark of the group stage, while a loss could be a death knell. Either way, with both clubs nine goals back of Hailstorm, they'll at least hope for some attacking fireworks.

ABOUT SPOKANE VELOCITY FC:

USL League One's newest member is off to a solid start. Head Coach Leigh Veidman has Spokane playing a brand of possession football that sees them top of the league in accurate passes per match, though that 84% rate has only translated to middling scoring numbers. Still, they're currently well in the playoff chase, and with impressive attendance numbers surpassing 4,000 a match, it's brought a buzz to eastern Washington that was exemplified by their recent exhibition against Mexican giant CD Guadalajara's U-23 squad, which brought 4,300 fans out even in the rain.

PRIDE NIGHT

Tonight is our annual Pride Night at Werner Park! The team will be sporting our new 'Let Love Bloom' pre-match jerseys, which can be purchased at the Storm Front Team Store, as well as our new Pride scarves. We will also have table displays from local LGBTQ+ organizations around the concourse, and our national anthem will be performed by a member of Heartland Pride.

UNIFIED SERIES

Tonight also marks the beginning of our 2024 Special Olympics Unified Series, presented by Leonard Management. The Special Olympics Unified Sports program focuses on promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences and joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. In 2022, Union Omaha became the first USL club to start a Special Olympics Unified soccer team, and are proud to continue the initiative this season.

Directly after the match against Spokane, Union Omaha's Unified team will square off against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, so please stick around for that. The second Unified Series Match will take place on Saturday, August 3rd.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12? by 6? by 12? clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5? x 6.5? in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available via Parking Lot Entrances C and D.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 4 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Búho swag - including our 'Let Love Bloom' Pride pre-match jersey.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a owl fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our new and FREE Raising Canes Little Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Raising Canes Little Owls Club, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Spokane VelocityFC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvSPK

