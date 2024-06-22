South Georgia Tormenta FC Falls to Chattanooga Red Wolves

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - South Georgia Tormenta FC narrowly fell to the Chattanooga Red Wolves with a 3-2 score. A key first-half goal earned South Georgia a landmark achievement, its 200th goal since the club began professional play in 2019.

The game's initial moments revealed attacking plays by the Red Wolves, as they pushed the ball up the field into Tormenta's half. In the 17th minute of play, Chattanooga found the opening goal of the game. Undeterred by Chattanooga's early lead, South Georgia continued to press against its opponent, finding multiple scoring opportunities.

In the 27th minute, Chattanooga's keeper lost control of the ball, giving Sebastián Vivas an opportunity to collect the loose ball and slot it into the vacant goal, leveling the score and achieving the club's 200th goal. Vivas nearly found a second goal, taking another shot on target moments later.

Tormenta was just beginning its quest to find the back of the net when Vivas scored. As the second half began, South Georgia's Jake Dengler blasted a header into the net, following a free kick taken by Mason Tunbridge. This goal was Dengler's first in regular season play for the 2024 campaign and second of the season.

South Georgia substituted Parker for keeper Drew Romig during halftime, as Parker received an injury in the first half. Romig made a number of key saves, but conceded a goal in the 63rd minute, temporarily leveling the score for the second time.

During added time in the second half, Chattanooga scored the match's closing goal, sliding the ball just past a flurry of defenders and Romig.

The match was rife with intensity from whistle to whistle. South Georgia's Nick Akoto was shown a red card during added time in the first half, after referees indicated a foul was committed by Akoto against Chattanooga's keeper TJ Bush, meaning the Ibises played a majority of the match with just ten players.

South Georgia Tormenta FC faces Central Valley Fuego in its next match on June 29 in Fresno, California. Tormenta fans can watch the match via ESPN+.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.