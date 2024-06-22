Cardiac Red Wolves Return as Marsh Powers Red Wolves Past South Georgia Tormenta

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







The Chattanooga Red Wolves returned home on Saturday, June 22nd to host South Georgia Tormenta at CHI Memorial Stadium to conclude the 2024 series between the clubs. In the new Tennessee Iris Third kits, the Red Wolves came back in the second half for a 3-2 victory over the Ibises with goals from Mayele Malango, Jamil Roberts, and Chevone Marsh in stoppage time.

With both sides looking to gain regular season points, the action began quickly with Chattanooga getting two shots early from Chevone Marsh and Owen Green; however, it would be Mayele Malango to get the Red Wolves on the board just inside the 16th minute for an early 1-0 lead. The goal marked his fourth of the League One season and the third assist for Stefan Lukic.

Tormenta managed several chances for themselves after conceding the opening goal and found the back of the net from the foot of Sebastian Vivas in the 27th minute to tie the contest. The Red Wolves fell back into the defensive as South Georgia pushed for the go-ahead goal before halftime. The physical intensity increased as the first half headed into stoppage time and culminated in Nick Akoto of South Georgia receiving a red card in the 49th minute.

Neither side managed to take a lead before the whistle and the first half ended with a 1-1 score.

The second half began with a goal from Tormenta's Dengler to give the visitors a 2-1 lead shortly into the second half. The Red Wolves peppered the goalkeeper with shot attempts and pressed aggressively to regain their foothold, and Jamil Roberts blasted a shot over the head of the Tormenta keeper in the 62nd minute to tie the match at two apiece.

Chattanooga maintained an offensive stronghold, with South Georgia not having a shot attempt from the 48th minute on Dengler's goal through the 75th minute. Ropapa Mensah made his return to the pitch after missing over a month due to injury, coming on in the 70th minute for Lukic as the side pushed for the lead.

The Mensah sub proved to pay dividends as the Red Wolves continued to dominate - Mensah carried a loose ball downfield and found Chevone Marsh just outside the box for him to direct to the back of the net for the go-ahead, game winning goal one minute into stoppage time. Tormenta brought their keeper into the offensive fray, nearly resulting in a fourth goal for Chattanooga, but the ball slipped just outside the posts. The Red Wolves held firm through the remainder of stoppage to secure the win at home.

"We faded after the first goal," said head coach Scott Mackenzie. "We have to come back, we have to deal with the highs and lows. It's a really good step forward to kickstart where we think we can go."

Jamil Roberts reflected on scoring against his former club: "I had such a great time at Tormenta-I got so much respect for the club, I love everyone at the club...I just had this vision I was going to score my first goal for Chattanooga against Tormenta."

"The biggest thing is that we have stayed together," he continued, regarding the team's performance as of late. "Everyone is such a tight knit group and we believe that we can win here. Lads coming back in, so many pieces all of the sudden and it feels like a turning point...we showed the Den what we're all about."

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will head on the road to face Union Omaha on Thursday, June 27th and return back to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, July 13th against the Richmond Kickers for Fan Appreciation Night. TIckets are on sale now.

