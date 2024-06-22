Greenville Shuts Out Knoxville 2-0

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Knoxville, TN - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club capped off its two-match week undefeated and leading the USL League One Standings after downing One Knoxville on the road 2-0 on Saturday. Greenville tallied its seventh league win behind goals from Leo Castro and Lyam MacKinnon, and a second straight shutout from Gunther Rankenburg and the Triumph defense lifted the club to a 7-3-1 record.

Greenville Triumph began the match with high energy and momentum, dominating the first 15 minutes. Despite their initial control, the match soon leveled out with both teams generating goal-scoring opportunities. Greenville aimed to maintain possession but faced equal resistance from Knoxville, resulting in an evenly matched first half that concluded without any goals, leaving the score at 0-0.

In the 48th minute, Leo Castro shifted the momentum in Greenville's favor. Lyam MacKinnon skillfully dribbled down the left flank and sent a precise cross to the near post, where Castro sprinted to meet it, flicking the ball past the goalkeeper. As the game progressed, a crucial turning point came when Evan Lee broke free and forced Knoxville's goalkeeper Sean Lewis into a desperate handball outside the 18-yard box. Lewis was shown a red card, reducing Knoxville to ten men and necessitating a goalkeeper change. Greenville capitalized on their numerical advantage, making strategic substitutions for fresh legs. In the 87th minute, another Knoxville player was red carded, reducing them to nine men. Three minutes into stoppage time, Ben Zakowski intercepted a pass and fed MacKinnon, who clinically finished to double Greenville's lead and bolster his USL Golden Boot standings. After a prolonged stoppage time, Greenville emerged victorious, sealing a well-earned win 2-0.

The South Carolina club will return to Furman's Paladin Stadium next weekend with a match against Lexington SC for the Jägermeister Cup. Tickets are available now.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.