Preview: Lexington SC Heads to Spokane for Road Fixture against Velocity FC

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is set to face off against Spokane Velocity FC at One Spokane Stadium on Sunday, returning back to USL League One play after another USL Jägermeister Cup fixture. The match is set for 9 p.m. ET and will take place in Spokane, Wash.

Lexington SC (1-4-2, 5 points) is coming off a 2-0 loss against One Knoxville SC at Regal Soccer Stadium, which ended the club's undefeated run in the USL Jagermeister Cup. It also marked the second straight loss after a four-match point streak for the Boys in Green.

Spokane Velocity FC (3-3-1, 10 points) most recently suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Union Omaha, which extended a three-match non-victory streak and also marked the second loss in three matches.

GAME NOTES

Lexington SC will be facing off with Spokane Velocity FC for the second time in club history. Both squads reached a 2-2 draw at Toyota Stadium in mid April, with Velocity FC being in its first year in USL League One.

With Spokane Velocity being in its first year, and Lexington SC - along with One Knoxville SC - being in year two, both clubs serve as somewhat "new kids on the block" in the USL League One. With One Knoxville SC having previously played in USL League Two, Lexington, Spokane, and USL Championship's Rhode Island FC are the three newest professional USL franchises.

Lexington SC has a new man in charge for the 2024 season with Darren Powell taking the reins for the club from interim head coach Nacho Novo. Sam Stockley, the club's first gaffer, remains in his sporting director role, overseeing all men's and boy's soccer with the club.

The last time the pair faced off, Maltese national Yannick Yankam and Azaad Liadi scored the two goals for the Boys in Green. While Yankam will not be suiting up for Lexington in Spokane, Liadi will be making his return from injury and is set to travel.

Luis Gil is the man to watch for Spokane. Standing tied for club leading goal scorer in USL League One play with two goals, Gil has consistently been one of Spokane's highest rated players in every match this season. Also boasting two assists in league play, the midfielder is a lethal threat and seems to be the heart of the Spokane offense after being a key piece for Union Omaha one year ago. If Lexington wants to claim victory on the road for the second time this season, stifling any attempt at offensive pressure by Gil will be key.

