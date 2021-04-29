South Bend Cubs and Weigel Broadcasting Co. Extend Television Deal for 2021 Season

SOUTH BEND, IN -The South Bend Cubs have renewed their partnership with Weigel Broadcasting Co. and will broadcast 24 regular season home games on WMYS, My Michiana. This is the sixth consecutive season South Bend Cubs baseball has been available on broadcast television.

"We are so excited to continue our partnership with ABC-57 and MyMichiana," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "They have been incredibly helpful over these last few years in providing fans the opportunity to watch South Bend Cubs Games. This season, with all the Covid restrictions in place, they will be instrumental in bringing our games to all of our fans throughout Michiana."

"We are thrilled that baseball is back in South Bend," General Manager of WBND/ABC 57, WCWW/CW 25 and WMYS/My Michiana Aaron Ramey said. "With current restrictions in place, some fans may not get the opportunity to attend a South Bend Cubs game. We are proud to have the ability to broadcast a couple dozen games on My Michiana."

WMYS, My Michiana, sister station to WBND - ABC 57, broadcasts over-the-air on channel 69 and can be found on Xfinity 15/194HD, U-Verse 69/1069HD, Mediacom 17/717HD, Rochester Telephone Cable 53/353HD as well as Dish 69. Nielsen Holdings reports that the South Bend/Elkhart television designated market reaches nearly 320,000 homes in 10 counties.

Darin Pritchett enters his seventh season as both the radio and television voice of the South Bend Cubs. Pritchett will be joined by Josh Sperber and Max Thoma, both in their first season with the club.

2021 Television Schedule (all times listed in Eastern Time)

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - 7:05 p.m. (Opening Night)

Friday, May 7, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 21, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 11, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 25, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 26, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 9, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 16, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 17, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 6, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 20, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 21, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 3, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

The 2021 season will be the seventh year as a Chicago Cubs affiliate. South Bend will open the campaign at home for the first time in three years when they host the Quad Cities River Bandits on May 4 at 7:05 p.m. Opening Night coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on ABC-57 News.

