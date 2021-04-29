Madeira-Reading Game at Day Air Ballpark Cancelled

DAYTON, OH - Madeira and Reading High School's baseball game scheduled for Friday, April 30th, has been cancelled. The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark are currently working on a rescheduling process with both schools. The other high school games at Day Air Ballpark scheduled from Thursday, April 29th, through Sunday, May 2nd, are listed below:

April 29 (7:00pm) - Bellbrook High School vs. Xenia High School

May 01 (1:00pm) - Riverside High School vs. Lima Perry High School

May 01 (4:00pm) - Lynchburg Clay High School vs. Blanchester High School

May 01 (7:00pm) - Northwestern High School vs. Van Wert High School

May 02 (1:00pm) - Brookville High School vs. Tippecanoe High School

May 02 (4:00pm) - Covington High School vs. St. Henry High School

Bellbrook vs. Xenia

Bellbrook: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Xenia is a young group finding its stride. The Buccaneers have used seven different catchers but are starting to get healthy. Their top player this season is senior Aydan Evans who leads the team on the mound and in most offensive categories. Another player to watch is Matthew Stivers who has swiped a team-high 16 bases and produced 11 RBI.

Lima Perry vs. Riverside

Lima Perry: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Riverside: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Lynchburg Clay vs. Blanchester

Lynchburg Clay: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Blanchester: Trenton Czaika has hit four triples for the Wildcats this season. The Blanchester record is seven triples in one year and was set by current assistant coach Alan Ledford.

Northwestern vs. Van Wert

Northwestern: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Van Wert's top hitters this season are junior Ethan Ruppert batting .444 and senior Jacob Place batting .409. On the mound, senior Owen Treece (also a standout football player) leads the Cougars with a 1.63 ERA.

Brookville vs. Tippecanoe

Brookville: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Tippecanoe: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Covington vs. St. Henry

Covington enters the week with a 7-8 record. Junior Jensen Wagoner has a .370 batting average, .516 OBP, and has scored 12 runs. He also has accumulated 43 strikeouts in 26 innings on the mound. Senior Cooper Jay leads the Buccs with seven stolen bases and boasts a .346 batting average. Senior Jake Hamilton threw the first perfect game in Covington history on April 8th against Tri Village in a 6-0 win. Hamilton has a 0.26 ERA and leads the team with 12 RBI at the plate.

St. Henry pitchers have struck out 118 players in 89 innings with a 3.54 staff ERA. Senior Indiana Tech commit Ryan Uhlenhake has 55 strikeouts in 30 innings and a 1.63 ERA. Junior left-handed pitcher Nolan Schmitz has struck out 38 in 27 innings pitched, while junior catcher Clayton Everman owns a .250 batting average and five RBI this season.

*Statistics above were provided by head coaches and school administrators

The public is welcome to attend. In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital and must be signed up for in advance. Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible. Online buying links will be made available to all the schools and will also be available by clicking on the school name at this link: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram

2021 High School Baseball Schedule - All Games Played at Day Air Ballpark

# Date Time Away Team Home Team

1 March 30, 2021 7:00pm Springfield Shawnee High School (0) Beavercreek High School (10)

2 April 3, 2021 7:00pm Lakota West High School (12) West Clermont High School (2)

3 April 9, 2021 4:30pm Fort Recovery High School (1) Houston High School (11)

4 April 9, 2021 7:00pm Bishop Fenwick High School (10) Versailles High School (1)

5 April 10, 2021 1:00pm Indian Hill High School (1) Middletown High School (2)

6 April 10, 2021 4:00pm Clinton-Massie High School (ppd) Franklin High School (ppd)

7 April 11, 2021 4:00pm Eaton High School (ppd) Tri-County North HS (ppd)

8 April 14, 2021 7:00pm Dixie High School (0) Preble Shawnee HS (10)

9 April 15, 2021 7:00pm Edgewood High School (2) Fairborn High School (3)

10 April 17, 2021 1:00pm Lincolnview High School (1) Delphos St Johns HS (4)

11 April 17, 2021 4:00pm Ansonia High School (4) Twin Valley South HS (7)

12 April 17, 2021 7:00pm Arcanum High School (5) Franklin Monroe HS (1)

13 April 18, 2021 1:00pm Russia High School (9) Bradford High School (3)

14 April 18, 2021 4:00pm Ross High School (6) Northwestern High School (1)

15 April 18, 2021 7:00pm Springboro High School (10) Valley View High School (0)

16 April 22, 2021 7:00pm Northmont High School (2) Fairfield High School (12)

17 April 23, 2021 4:30pm Wyoming High School (12) Bellbrook High School (1)

18 April 23, 2021 7:00pm West Liberty-Salem High School (1) Mechanicsburg High School (4)

19 April 24, 2021 4:00pm Centerville JV/Frosh (7) Harrison Frosh/JV (3)

20 April 24, 2021 7:00pm Centerville High School (6) Harrison High School (2)

21 April 25, 2021 1:00pm Northridge High School (0) Carlisle High School (11)

22 April 25, 2021 4:00pm Fairlawn High School (1) Newton High School (2)

23 April 25, 2021 7:00pm Tecumseh High School (7) Troy High School (2)

24 April 29, 2021 7:00pm Bellbrook High School Xenia High School

25 April 30, 2021 7:00pm Madeira High School Reading High School

26 May 1, 2021 1:00pm Lima Perry High School Riverside High School

27 May 1, 2021 4:00pm Lynchburg-Clay High School Blanchester High School

28 May 1, 2021 7:00pm Northwestern High School Van Wert High School

29 May 2, 2021 1:00pm Brookville High School Tippecanoe High School

30 May 2, 2021 4:00pm Covington High School St. Henry High School

31 May 4, 2021 7:00pm Wilmington High School East Clinton High School

32 May 6, 2021 7:00pm Richmond High School Union County High School

33 May 7, 2021 4:30pm Carroll High School Alter High School

34 May 7, 2021 7:00pm Lima Bath High School Minster High School

35 May 8, 2021 10:00am Spencerville High School Botkins High School

36 May 8, 2021 1:00pm Middletown High School Miamisburg High School

37 May 8, 2021 4:00pm Greenville High School Lebanon High School

38 May 8, 2021 7:00pm Bethel High School Fort Loramie High School

See online: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram

