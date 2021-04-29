River Bandits Unveil 2021 Promotional Schedule

April 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, IA - With professional affiliated baseball making its return to Modern Woodmen Park at the Advanced-A level, the highest level ever played in the Quad Cities, the River Bandits released their 2021 promotional schedule packed with classic fan-favorites and new family-friendly fun to keep the excitement going all summer long.

The 2021 season kicks off a full week of festivities starting with back-to-back magnet schedule giveaways on May 11 and May 12 and the chance to win a freezer during the Home Opener (because what good is a magnet schedule if you don't have a freezer to put it on?). Thursday, May 13 features a Rascal poster giveaway, followed by the season's first fireworks show on Friday, May 14. The first series of the year concludes with a Bandits pennant giveaway on Saturday, May 15 and a mega toy car giveaway during the May 16 Sunday matinee.

"This is the biggest and best promotional schedule we've had in the fourteen years I've owned the team," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "With 13 fireworks nights, nine bobblehead giveaways, nine t-shirt giveaways, and plenty of other fan favorites, we've got something going on almost every night. It's going to be a funtacular summer!"

This season's collection of can't-miss bobbleheads includes the likes of former Bandits' stars Yordan Alvarez, the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year (June 5), George Springer (August 14), Alex Bregman (August 28), and Carlos Correa (September 11). The River Bandits will also honor the five branches of the United States Armed Forces with historic bobbleheads celebrating the Army (June 19), Navy (July 1), Air Force (July 24), Coast Guard (July 31), and Marines (September 18) to round out one of the largest and most unique bobblehead collections in all of Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

Among several returning fan-favorites including two mega toy car giveaways, three pennant giveaways, and four pint glass giveaways, the Bandits will feature 13 fireworks shows throughout the season--the most in River Bandits history--including three straight on July 2, July 3, and July 4.

Keeping with club tradition, the River Bandits are hosting four jersey auctions benefiting local non-profits and causes. The first is a blast from the past with 20th Anniversary uniforms benefiting the Vera French Foundation on Mental Health Awareness Night (June 3). The second features unique uniforms celebrating Disabilities Awareness Night and benefiting the Quad Cities Disabilities Awareness Coalition (August 13). The third showcases Earth Day uniforms benefiting the Waste Commission of Scott County (August 27). And the fourth spotlights Military camo uniforms benefiting the Genesis Health Foundation on September 19--the final home game of the regular season.

A complete list of dates for all giveaways and weekly promotions can be found below, in the 2021 pocket schedules, and on riverbandits.com. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

River Bandits 2021 Promotional Calendar:

May 2021

5/11: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems) & Freezer Giveaway (Arona)

5/12: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems)

5/13: Rascal Poster (Upper Iowa University)

5/14: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

5/15: Bandits Pennant Giveaway (Mediacom) 5/16: Mega Toy Car Giveaway #1 (McLaughlin Motors)

June 2021

6/1: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #1

6/3: River Bandits 20th Anniversary Jersey Auction/Mental Health Awareness Night (Vera French)

6/4: Pint Glass Giveaway #1 (Ford Sod) & Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

6/5: Yordan Alvarez 2019 ROY Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom)

6/6: Team Photo Giveaway (Palmer Chiropractic Clinics)

6/15: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #2

6/16: Royals Top Prospect Player Poster #1 (Upper Iowa University)

6/17: T-Shirt Giveaway & Pride Night (The Project of the Quad Cities) 6/18: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) & John Deere Weekend

6/19: Army Bobblehead Giveaway & John Deere Weekend

6/20: Clear Tote Bag Giveaway (Smart Toyota), John Deere Weekend, & Bud Mega Mini Fridge Giveaway

(Budweiser)

6/29: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #3

July 2021

7/1: Navy Bobblehead Giveaway

7/2: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) & Law Enforcement Night (Brew Pub Pizza)

7/3: Red, White, & Boom (Fireworks!) 7/4: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

7/20: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #4 (Midwest Grilling Supplies)

7/22: T-Shirt Giveaway & Casino Night (Jumers)

7/23: Pint Glass Giveaway #2 (Milan Medical Group) & Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

7/24: Air Force Bobblehead Giveaway (Cobham)

7/25: Mega Toy Car Giveaway #2 (McLaughlin Motors) & Christmas in July (Olde Towne Bakery)

7/27: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #5

7/28: Pennant Giveaway & 1/2 Price Ticket Night (Modern Woodmen)

7/29: Pint Glass Giveaway #3 (K&K Hardware) & Summer Games Night (Michelob Ultra)

7/30: Aluminum Water Bottle Giveaway (Isle Casino) & Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

7/31: Coast Guard Bobblehead Giveaway (QC Vets)

August 2021

8/1: Hy-Vee Family Sunday

8/10: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #6 & Free GA Ticket w/ School Supply Donation (One Step Printing)

8/11: QCBR & Epic Stone Night with Fireworks! (MidAmerica Basement Systems)

8/12 Pint Glass Giveaway #4 (Crawford Company) 8/13: Jersey Lunch Bag Giveaway (Pepsi), Fireworks! (Smart Toyota), & Disabilities Awareness Night w/

Jersey Auction (QC Disabilities Awareness Coalition)

8/14: George Springer Bobblehead (TBK Bank) 8/15: Royals Top Prospect Player Poster #2 (Upper Iowa University)

8/24: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #7 (Caravel Autism Health)

8/25: Pennant Giveaway & 1/2 Price Ticket Night (Modern Woodmen)

8/27: Free Admission, Hat Giveaway, & Earth Day Jersey Auction (Waste Commission of Scott County) &

Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

8/28: Alex Bregman Bobblehead Giveaway (Hy-Vee) & Irish Heritage Night (Bud Light)

September 2021

9/7: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #8

9/8: Free Admission & Replica Seat Giveaway (Modern Woodmen)

9/10: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

9/11: Carlos Correa Bobblehead Giveaway (Midwest Technical Institute)

9/14: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #9

9/16: Royals Top Prospect Player Poster #3 (Upper Iowa University)

9/17: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

9/18: Marines Bobblehead Giveaway (Red Hot Chicago) 9/19: Military Camo Jersey Auction (Genesis Health System), Biggest Giveaway of the Year! & Hy-Vee

Family Sunday

*Reminder: All giveaways are subject to change in date or item*

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.